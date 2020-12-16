Global Flat Glass Market Year 2020 to 2027 with Report Properties such as Global Statistics, Facts and Figures, Investment Trends and Key Players Like Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Guardian Industries

The Global Flat Glass Market Study contains data that has been precisely analyzed in depth on the different models and factors influencing the industrial expansion of the Flat Glass market. Global flat glass market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period, owing to increasing government initiatives for production of flat glass. For instance, in India, government initiatives and projects such as Smart Cities is positively impacting growth of infrastructure and construction sectors, which is expected to boost demand for flat glass. Furthermore, the significant growth of the automotive industry is a key factor which is expected to drive demand for flat glass. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2015 the global production of vehicles was 90,780,583 units, which increased to 95,634,593 units in 2018. However, the growth of the market is expected to be hampered by the increasing cost of raw materials such as soda ash and silica sand amongst others.

Get Free Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3303

Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Flat Glass market Agc Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Guardian Industries, China Glass Holdings Limited, Luoyang Glass Company Limited, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., CSG Holdings Co., Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., PT. Mulia Industrindo, Tbk., KCC Corporation, Jinjing Group Co. Ltd., Kaveh Glass Industry Group, JSC Gomelsteklo, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, Kibing Group

Market Opportunities

Key players are focused on business expansion in the flat glass market, which is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. These business expansions generates huge investments in the market, which creates growth opportunity for flat glass key players, globally. For instance, in April 2016, JSC Gomelsteklo signed a supply agreement for export of Gomelsteko’s glass to a Germany-based company Schollglas GmbH (a seller and processor of glass). This agreement allowed export of glass manufactured by JSC Gomelsteklo to Poland and Germany market. This strengthened and expanded company’s market presence in Europe.

Rising adoption of energy efficient glass is expected to propel the global flat glass market growth over the forecast period. Low-E glass is one such innovation, which is rapidly utilized by numerous end-use industries such as building & construction industry. Several key players in the market are offering Low-E glass for heat control applications. For instance, companies such as Sisecam Group offers Sisecam Low-E Glass, an energy-efficient flat glass, which helps in controlling heat, protects against UV radiation by 68%, and reduces condensation on glass surface. The glass offered by the company is utilized in the construction of small and medium sized commercial buildings and residential applications.

LIMITED TIME OFFER – Hurry Up!

(We are offering FLAT 25% OFF Apply promocode CHRISTMAS2020 in precise requirment and also get one premium report sample Copy FREE)

Request Discount On This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/3303

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Flat Glass market in 2027?

of Flat Glass market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Flat Glass market?

the global Flat Glass market? Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

in this market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the market?

of the market? What are s ales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of market?

of market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industries?

You can also request for the customizations in Flat Glass research report according to your requirements.

The report also covers a chronicled data of progressions and remedies inside the methodology examination of the Global Flat Glass Market with a particular ultimate objective to tell the use of frontline inspiration for Sustainable Development.

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave,

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com