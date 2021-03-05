Global Fitness Equipment Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Fitness Equipment Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Fitness equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 3.67% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Rising prevalence of population with obesity and chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle is key factor driving market growth whereas increasing awareness about consequences of increasing obesity and growing corporate wellness programs will also fuel market growth. However high set up cost of devices or equipment and rising demand for resale of used fitness equipment for saving cost are restraining factor for market whereas adoption of other exercise regimes and shifting customer preference will be challenging factor for market. In addition technological advancement such as in field of scientific research on human body for innovating better fitness equipments will create lucrative opportunities for market in coming years.This Free report sample includes:

Leading Key Players:

The major players operating in the fitness equipment market report are TECHNOGYM S.p.A, Core Health & Fitness, LLC, Seca GmbH, Brunswick Corporation, ICON Health & Fitness, Nautilus, Inc., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Cybex International, Inc., HAMMER FITNESS, Precor Incorporated, Schnell Trainigsgerate GmbH, Johnson Health Tech, TRUE, Impulse (Qindao) Health Technology Co. Ltd., Amer Sports, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, HOIST Fitness Systems, Rogue Fitness, JERAI FITNESS PVT LTD., Kettler, Torquo Fitness LLC, Tunturi New Fitness, COSMED srl, and Tanita. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

