Global Fitness App Market In-depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity 2020-2027||Motorola Mobility LLC; ASICS Corporation; Azumio; Fitbit, Inc.; Fooducate LTD.; Google Fit; The Bikini Body Training Company

Fitness app market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 21.30% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on fitness app market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The winning Fitness App business report offers a platform for marketing and business managers to obtain critical information about their consumers so that existing customers can be retained and new ones can be got onboard. The market research report helps in understanding customer inclination towards purchasing products. It also gives the details regarding whether the customers will spend a certain amount of money for their products, inclination levels among customers about upcoming features or products, what are their thoughts about the competitor products etc. Market data collected while generating Fitness App market report is instrumental in making major changes in the business which reduces the degree of risks involved in taking important business decisions.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fitness app market are adidas International Trading B.V.; Motorola Mobility LLC; ASICS Corporation; Azumio; Fitbit, Inc.; Fooducate LTD.; Google Fit; The Bikini Body Training Company; Under Armour, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Noom, Inc.; Polar Electro; TomTom International BV; Daily Workout Apps, LLC; Jefit, Inc.; SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.; Sports Tracking Technologies; Sworkit by Nexercise, Inc.; inKin Social Fitness; Wahoo Fitness among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing focus of individuals to maintain a healthier lifestyle; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Higher rate of adoption for digital/mobile health applications to maintain individual health is expected to propel the market growth

High rate of adoption for smart devices such as smartphones and smart watches for fitness-related activities is expected to fuel the growth of this market

Increasing rate of obese population globally during significant rise in the consumption of fast-food; this factor is also expected to boost the market growth

Market Restraints

Availability of cheap-alternative applications that provide similar functionality restricts the market growth

Concerns regarding the complicated navigational experience for consumers in the application and the app stores is expected to hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Fitness App Market

By Type

Exercise & Weight Loss

Diet & Nutrition

Activity Tracking

By Gender

Men

Women

By Platform

Android

iOS

Others

By Device

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

By Application

Lifestyle Monitoring

Health Monitoring

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Points to pounder in the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments

