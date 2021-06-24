Global Fitness App Market Expands Footprints || Nike, Adidas AG, Under Armour,Wahoo Fitness

Latest added Fitness App Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Adidas, Appster, Fitbit, Inc., FitnessKeeper, Azumio, Inc., MyFitnessPal Inc., Nike, Noom, Under Armour, Inc., Applico, Aaptiv, and Appinventiv. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

The global Fitness App Market size was valued at USD XX billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% from 2021 to 2027.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in nationwide lockdowns and social distancing norms. This has led to a transition to virtual fitness from traditional studios and gyms. This, in turn, has increased the downloads and usage of fitness apps. According to an article published in the World Economic Forum in September 2020, the global downloads of fitness and health apps increased by 46%. This increased usage rate of fitness apps due to a growing trend of online fitness training is driving the market globally. The growing awareness regarding health and wellness is also driving the market.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the awareness pertaining to health and hygiene. The Daily Active Users (DAUs) on fitness apps increased by 24% from quarter 1 to quarter 2 of 2020, according to an article published in the World Economic Forum in September 2020. In addition, studios and gyms are increasing their online presence. Many consumers are investing in home fitness equipment. For instance, sales of Peloton, the U.S.-based exercise equipment company, are estimated to double in 2020.

Fitness apps utilize artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other technologies to provide personalized fitness programs to their customers. They also offer no equipment workout routines, personalized diet charts, monitor diet, track footsteps, and also provide personalized health coaches. Such advantages are increasing the growth potential of the market. For instance, MyFitness Pal (MFP) provides personalized diet tracking and activity tracking to its customers. The revenue of this app was USD 6.7 million in June 2020.

Increasing penetration of smartphones is a major factor driving the market. According to the Mobile Economy Survey 2018, smartphone penetration is estimated to reach 77% by 2025 from 57% in 2017. Moreover, unique mobile subscribers are expected to reach 5.9 billion by 2025, according to the Mobile Economy 2018 survey. Furthermore, the rising adoption of wearable devices, such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit, is supporting the market growth.

COVID19 fitness app market impact: 53.2% increase in revenue Pandemic Impact Post COVID Outlook The fitness app market grew by 53.2% from 2019 to 2020, as per earlier projections the market was expected to be over USD 2.8 Billion in 2020. In 2021 the market will witness a slight decline of 9.8% as compared to 2020, before resuming its growth trajectory by mid-2022. Temporary closure of gyms and fitness centers due to COVID-19 pandemic increased downloads of online fitness apps. Trends such as virtual trainers, live workouts, AI personalized diet & workout plans, movement recognition & machine learning technologies, daily progress tracking and social sharing of locations are gaining traction. Increasing number of fitness centers offering virtual classes through apps supported market growth. Increasing investment in this industry by capital venture and investment firms will help sustain the growth trajectory of this market. Key players are introducing fitness apps in order to cater to the growing consumer demand, which is projected to drive the market globally. Moreover, new functions and features are added to enhance the customer experience. For instance, in June 2020, HealthifyMe, a health and nutrition app, launched HealthifyMe Studio to provide live and interactive workouts. The number of participants was limited to 30 in order to increase overall customer engagement. In December 2020, Apple introduced Fitness+ for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad. The Fitness+ platform will have 10 different workout types, including Core, High-Intensity Interval Training, Strength, Dance, Yoga, Cycling, Rowing, Treadmill, and Mindful Cooldown.

Many capital venture and investment firms are investing in the fitness app sector. For instance, Fittr, a fitness app, raised USD 2 million in April 2020. In addition, many footwear companies such as Adidas, Nike, and Under Armour are investing in health apps and tracking systems. For instance, Nike Inc. has apps: Nike Training Club and Nike+Run. This, in turn, is positively impacting the growth of the market.

Type Insights

The exercise and weight loss segment held the largest share of 54.7% in 2020 owing to the increasing instances of obesity. As per the World Health Organization, obesity prevalence tripled between 1975 and 2016. According to a study conducted by the Global Burden of Disease in 2017, 8% of the global population died due to obesity. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the health impacts of obesity, including diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, is projected to bolster the segment growth. Exercise and weight management apps provide a personal trainer, logbooks for weight monitoring, video audio guides, timer, and the ability to pair with other devices. Moreover, due to COVID-19, people are opting for virtual fitness lessons to follow social distancing norms, thereby driving the segment. According to Curefit, a health tech company based in India, its online fitness platform, Cult.Live witnessed a 3 times increase in the amount of time spent by its users.

The activity tracking segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing demand for wearable health tracking systems and the launch of new activity tracking devices. For instance, Fitbit launched wearables from USD 70 to USD 160 for providing affordable activity trackers in March 2019. Moreover, activity tracking apps introduced by different sports footwear companies, such as Runtastic by Adidas and Runkeeper by Asics, are supporting the growth of this segment.

Report Coverage & Deliverables

PDF report & online dashboard will help you understand: Competitive benchmarking

Competitive benchmarking Historical data & forecasts

Historical data & forecasts Company revenue shares

Company revenue shares Regional opportunities

Regional opportunities Latest trends & dynamics

Platform Insights

By platform, iOS accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.6% in 2020. An increase in the adoption of iOS among consumers is a major parameter contributing to the growth of this segment. Approximately 26% of the iPhone, iPod, and iPad users adopted the iOS 14 update within five days of its release in September 2020. Moreover, growth in the adoption of devices, which use iOS, is fueling the segment growth. For instance, the active Apple device users increased from 1.4 billion in the first fiscal quarter of 2019 to 1.5 billion in the first fiscal quarter of 2020, according to Apple Inc. Fitness apps available for iOS include Fitocracy, Strava, FitStar, Fooducate, MyFitnessPal, and Nike Training Club.

The Android segment is expected to grow at a significant rate of 22.7% over the forecast period. This is attributed to the high usage rates of Android smartphones. In May 2017, there were more than 2 billion active Android users. In 2019, there were 2.5 billion monthly active Android users. Moreover, Android runs on more than 24,000 devices. Fitness apps available for the Android platform include Google Fit, Runstastic, MyFitnessPal, Sworkit, and Leap Fitness Workout Apps.

Device Insights

On the basis of devices, smartphones accounted for the largest revenue share of 67.6% in 2020. An increase in the penetration of smartphone users globally is a major parameter contributing to the growth of this segment. The global adoption of smartphones in 2019 was 65%, which is estimated to surge to 75% in 2022. In addition, 49% of the population utilized the internet on their mobile phone devices, according to the Mobile Economy Survey 2018. Increasing usage of the internet on smartphones is contributing to the segment growth.

The wearable devices segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The growing consumer health consciousness and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, are boosting the demand for wearables. Wearable devices offer features such as long battery life, wireless connection, and mobile phone integration. Companies are introducing wearable devices for tracking and maintaining health and wellness, which, in turn, is positively driving the segment. For instance, in April 2020, Xiaomi launched a new fitness tracker in China.

Regional Insights

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.9%. This is attributed to increasing awareness about health and the high adoption rate of fitness apps. The usage of fitness apps rapidly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the COVID-19 related lockdown, 74% of the Americans used at least one fitness app, according to a survey conducted by Freeletics, a provider of artificial intelligence-based fitness and lifestyle training. Moreover, 60% of them are planning to cancel gym memberships.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most lucrative regional market during the forecast period. Key factors such as growing smartphone penetration, rising health awareness, and an increase in the penetration of fitness apps are driving the market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the region saw a significant increase in the downloading of fitness apps. According to an article published in the World Economic Forum, the health and fitness app downloads increased by 157% in India, which is equivalent to 58 million new users. Health and fitness app downloads increased by 47% in Asia Pacific.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players are taking up strategies such as product launches, investments, collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain a greater market share and increase their presence. They are launching new products owing to a rise in investment and funding. For instance, in July 2020, Balderton Capital, a venture capital firm based in London, U.K., invested USD 2.5 million in 8fit, a fitness app company based in Berlin. Some prominent players in the global fitness app market include:

Adidas

Fitbit, Inc.

Appster

Azumio, Inc.

MyFitnessPal Inc.

Applico

FitnessKeeper

Aaptiv

Nike

Noom

Under Armour, Inc.

Appinventiv

Fitness App Market Report Scope

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, MarketDigits has segmented the global fitness app market report on the basis of type, platform, device, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2027)

Exercise & Weight Loss

Diet & Nutrition

Activity Tracking

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2027)

Android

iOS

Others

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2027)

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 – 2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Fitness App market report. The market research and analysis performed in this business report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players & brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

