Global FinTech Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global Fintech market reached a value of nearly $111,240.5 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% to nearly $158,014.3 million by 2023. Also the market is expected to grow to $191,840.2 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.2% and to $325,311.8 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

The FinTech (Financial Technologies) market consists of sales of technology and platform based financial services and related goods. FinTech is the use of technology and innovation to provide financial services through internet-based platforms. Companies in this market provide end-to-end process financial services and solutions to automate financial processes over the Internet. It is used by end-user organizations on the back end to automate insurance, trading, banking services, and risk management

The fintech market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the fintech market are PayPal Holdings, Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Square, Inc., Envestnet, Inc.

The fintech market is segmented by type of service, by service provider, by technology and by geography.

By Type Of Service – The fintech market can be segmented by type of service into

a) Payments

b) Wealth Management

c) Insurance

d) Personal Loans

e) Personal Finance

f) Fund Transfer

g) Others

By Service Provider – The fintech market can be segmented by service provider into

a) Payment Processors

b) Securities Brokerages And Investment Firms

c) Banks

d) Non-Banking Financial Companies

e) Others

By Technology – The fintech market can be segmented by technology into

a) Mobile Commerce And Transfers

b) Robotic Process Automation

c) Data Analytics

d) Others

The fintech market report describes and explains the global fintech market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The fintech report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global fintech market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global fintech market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

