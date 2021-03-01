Global Filter Needles Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth, Size, Shares & Opportunities – Becton, Dickinson And Company (Bd), Cardinal Health, Sentra Medical, Myco Medical Supplies Inc

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Filter Needles market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Filter Needles market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

Global Filter Needles Market is valued approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The filter needle places a glass filtering device at the base of a syringe needle, which creates a one-way flow when injecting or withdrawing fluid into or from the syringe. The filter needle can only be pulled or pushed in one direction. The increasing prevalence of diabetes coupled with rising geriatric population across the globe are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to American Diabetes Association, the annual incidence of diagnosed diabetes in youth in 2014-2015 was 18,200 with type 1 diabetes, 5,800 with type 2 diabetes and has risen to 34.2 million Americans diagnosed diabetes in 2018, Similarly, in 2018, 10.5% of the population, had diabetes, approximately 1.6 million Americans have type 1 diabetes, including about 187,000 children and adolescents. As per International Diabetes Federation, In 2019, the total number of diabetic patients suffering were 463 million in 2019 and is expected to rise to 700 million by 2045 worldwide. And in 2019 there were 4.2 million people died due to diabetes. Similarly, according to AgeingAsia.org, the number of populations aged 60 and above were 11,988,000 in 2019 and is expected to rise by 29,841,000 in 2050. Also, the total percentage of population aged 60 and above were 12.3% in 2019 and is expected to rise by 27.2 % in 2050. Thus, increasing prevalence of diabetes coupled with rising geriatric population is augmenting the demand of the market growth. However, low adoption of advanced healthcare facilities and a lack of sufficient skilled professionals is the major factor restraining the growth of global Filter Needles market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Filter Needles market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the fast adoption of new technology and the presence of several key players in the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Sentra Medical Ltd.

Myco Medical Supplies Inc

Stryker Corporation

B. Braun

SOL-MILLENNIUM Medical Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw Material:

Stainless Steel

Glass

By End-use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Filter Needles Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1. Filter Needles Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2. Filter Needles Market, By Raw Material, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.3. Filter Needles Market, By End-Use, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Filter Needles Market Definition And Scope

2.1. Objective Of The Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope Of The Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered For The Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Filter Needles Market Dynamics

3.1. Filter Needles Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Filter Needles Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Filter Needles Market, By Raw Material

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Filter Needles Market By Raw Material, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Filter Needles Market Estimates & Forecasts By Raw Material 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

5.4. Filter Needles Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Stainless Steel

5.4.2. Glass

Chapter 6. Global Filter Needles Market, By End-Use

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Filter Needles Market By End-Use, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Filter Needles Market Estimates & Forecasts By End-Use 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

6.4. Filter Needles Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Clinics

6.4.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Filter Needles Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Filter Needles Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Filter Needles Market

7.2.1. U.S. Filter Needles Market

7.2.1.1. Raw Material Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. End-Use Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Filter Needles Market

7.3. Europe Filter Needles Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Filter Needles Market

7.3.2. Germany Filter Needles Market

7.3.3. France Filter Needles Market

7.3.4. Spain Filter Needles Market

7.3.5. Italy Filter Needles Market

7.3.6. Rest Of Europe Filter Needles Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Filter Needles Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Filter Needles Market

7.4.2. India Filter Needles Market

7.4.3. Japan Filter Needles Market

7.4.4. Australia Filter Needles Market

7.4.5. South Korea Filter Needles Market

7.4.6. Rest Of Asia Pacific Filter Needles Market

7.5. Latin America Filter Needles Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Filter Needles Market

7.5.2. Mexico Filter Needles Market

7.6. Rest Of The World Filter Needles Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Becton, Dickinson And Company (Bd)

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Cardinal Health, Inc.

8.2.3. Sentra Medical Ltd.

8.2.4. Myco Medical Supplies Inc

8.2.5. Stryker Corporation

8.2.6. B.Braun

8.2.7. Sol-Millennium Medical Group

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

