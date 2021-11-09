Global Filgrastim Biosimilars Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global filgrastim biosimilars market reached a value of nearly $785.33 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.13% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $785.33 million in 2019 to $860.12 million in 2023 at a rate of 2.30%. The growth is mainly due to the patent expiration of filgrastim biologics and government initiatives. The market is expected to grow from $860.12 million in 2023 to $984.23 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.97%. The market is expected to grow and reach $1,279.86 million in 2030 with a CAGR of 5.39%.

The filgrastim biosimilars market consists of sales of filgrastim biosimilars and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture filgrastim biosimilars. Filgrastim biosimilar treatment is used to stimulate the bone marrow to produce more neutrophils (white blood cells) to fight infection in patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer treatment. The drugs may also be used to increase the number of hematopoietic stem cells in the blood before collection for use in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Filgrastim treatment may also be used for treating other diseases such as chronic and autoimmune diseases, growth hormone deficiency and infectious diseases.

The filgrastim biosimilars market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the filgrastim biosimilars market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Novartis International AG, Biocon Limited, Intas Biopharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

The filgrastim biosimilars market is segmented by application, by distribution channel

By Application – The filgrastim biosimilars market can be segmented by application

a. Oncology

b. Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

c. Blood disorders

d. Growth hormone deficiency

e. Others

By Distribution Channel-

The filgrastim biosimilars market can be segmented by distribution channel

a. Hospital pharmacies

b. Retail pharmacies

c. Online pharmacies

The filgrastim biosimilars market report describes and explains the global filgrastim biosimilars market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The filgrastim biosimilars report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global filgrastim biosimilars market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global filgrastim biosimilars market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

