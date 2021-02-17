Global Fibromyalgia Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR By 2027||Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, and Aurobindo Pharma

Fibromyalgia market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of fibromyalgia worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the fibromyalgia market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipher Pharms Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, and Aurobindo Pharma among others.

Market Drivers And Restraints:

Growing cases of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis drives the fibromyalgia market.

Increasing aging population and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures among population will boost up the fibromyalgia market. Furthermore, side effects related with the treatment, and lack of proper pharmacokinetics of drugs may hamper the fibromyalgia market.

Global Fibromyalgia Market Scope and Market Size

Fibromyalgia market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of diagnosis, the fibromyalgia market is segmented into blood tests and others. Blood test segment further divided into complete blood count, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, cyclic citrullinated peptide test, rheumatoid factor test, thyroid function tests and others.

On the basis of treatment, the fibromyalgia market is segmented into medication, therapy and others. Medication segment further divided into pain relievers, antidepressants, anti-seizure drugs, muscles relaxant and others. Therapy segment is further bifurcated into physical therapy, occupational therapy, counselling and others.

Route of administration segment of fibromyalgia market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others

On the basis of end-users, the fibromyalgia market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the fibromyalgia market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others.

