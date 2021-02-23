Global Fetal Monitoring Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Siemens, Edan Instruments Inc., Neoventa Medical
Global fetal monitoring market is estimated to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase birth rates, innovation in technology and involvement of government.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2017, GE launched its first pocket sized app based dual probe ultrasound system. This will help to receive high quality images through wireless connectivity from the hospital and ambulance to more rural environments.
- In September2016, GE Healthcare and Trice Imaging, Inc. announced a commercial partnership for cloud based imaging solution, Tricefy which adds ultrasound images from GE Healthcare’s Ultrasound Women’s Health product portfolio for further sharing, remote reviewing, archiving and Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration
- In May 2017, Royal Philips launched OB/GYN ultrasound innovations named TrueVue, GlassVue and aReveal which will inprove workflow and diagnostic confidence by increasing the connection between clinicians and their patients.
- In January 2015, Koninklijke Philips N.V. received the FDA 510(k) clearance for its latest Avalon CL fetal monitoring solution. The solution provides consistent monitoring of the mother and child, without the burden of managing cables, allowing mothers more freedom of movement during labor.
Market Drivers
- The increasing birth rates and preterm births
- Technological advancements and new product launch
- Government and non-government funds for the best facilities
Market Restraints
- Stringent regulatory procedures
- High cost of equipment
Segmentation: Global Fetal Monitoring Market
By Product Type
- Instruments & Consumables
- Ultrasound
- 2D Ultrasound
- 3D Ultrasound
- 4D Ultrasound
- Doppler Imaging
- Electronic Maternal/Fetal Monitor
- External Monitor
- Internal Monitors
- Fetal Electrodes
- Fetal Doppler
- Telemetry Solutions
- Accessories & Consumables
- Software
By Portability
- Portable
- Non-Portable
By Methods
- Non-Invasive
- Invasive
By Application
- Antepartum
- Intrapartum
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Gynecological/Obstetrics Clinics
- Homecare
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Direct Tender
- Retail
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
