Global Fetal Monitoring Market Opportunities, Global Growth, Industry Analysis with Major Vendors -GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Siemens,  Edan Instruments Inc., Neoventa Medical AB

Global fetal monitoring market is estimated to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase birth rates, innovation in technology and involvement of government.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the fetal monitoring market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Siemens, Edan Instruments Inc., Neoventa Medical AB, Medtronic, Natus Medical incorporated, Cooper Companies, Inc., MedGyn Products Inc., Dixion, Lutech Industries Inc, Advanced Instruments, Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co., Ltd., TRISMED Co., LTD, Progetti Srl, Arjo, Analogic Corporation, CooperSurgical Inc., OSI System Inc. and others.

Market Drivers The increasing birth rates and preterm births

Technological advancements and new product launch

Government and non-government funds for the best facilities Market Restraints Stringent regulatory procedures

High cost of equipment