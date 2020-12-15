Global Fetal Monitoring Market Industry Status and Growth opportunities for Leading Players Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Siemens

Fetal Monitoring market research report performs the methodical and comprehensive market research study that puts forth the facts and figures linked with any subject about healthcare industry. The report provides with the complete knowledge and information of rapidly changing market landscape, what is already there in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies that aids in planning strategies with which business can outshine the competitors. A reliable Fetal Monitoring report brings into focus plentiful of factors such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis which all aids to take business towards the growth and success.

Global fetal monitoring market is estimated to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase birth rates, innovation in technology and involvement of government.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, GE launched its first pocket sized app based dual probe ultrasound system. This will help to receive high quality images through wireless connectivity from the hospital and ambulance to more rural environments.

In September2016, GE Healthcare and Trice Imaging, Inc. announced a commercial partnership for cloud based imaging solution, Tricefy which adds ultrasound images from GE Healthcare’s Ultrasound Women’s Health product portfolio for further sharing, remote reviewing, archiving and Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration

In May 2017, Royal Philips launched OB/GYN ultrasound innovations named TrueVue, GlassVue and aReveal which will inprove workflow and diagnostic confidence by increasing the connection between clinicians and their patients.

In January 2015, Koninklijke Philips N.V. received the FDA 510(k) clearance for its latest Avalon CL fetal monitoring solution. The solution provides consistent monitoring of the mother and child, without the burden of managing cables, allowing mothers more freedom of movement during labor.

Segmentation: Global Fetal Monitoring Market

By Product Type

[Instruments & Consumables {Ultrasound (2D Ultrasound, 3D & 4D Ultrasound), Electronic Maternal/Fetal Monitor(External Monitor, Internal Monitors), Fetal Electrodes, Fetal Doppler, Telemetry Solutions, Accessories & Consumables}, Software),

Portability

(Portable and Non-portable),

Methods

(Non-Invasive, Invasive),

Application

(Antepartum, Intrapartum),

End User

(Hospitals, Gynecological/Obstetrics Clinics, Homecare, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Direct Tender, Retail),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)

Market Drivers

The increasing birth rates and preterm births

Technological advancements and new product launch

Government and non-government funds for the best facilities

Market Restraints

Stringent regulatory procedures

High cost of equipment

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

