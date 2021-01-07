Global Fetal Monitoring Market Growth Opportunities, Regional Analysis ,Statistics and Forecast to 2026||Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Siemens

Global fetal monitoring market is estimated to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase birth rates, innovation in technology and involvement of government.

Some of the major and emergig players in the Global Fetal Monitoring Market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Siemens

Market Drivers

The increasing birth rates and preterm births

Technological advancements and new product launch

Government and non-government funds for the best facilities

Market Restraints

Stringent regulatory procedures

High cost of equipment

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, GE launched its first pocket sized app based dual probe ultrasound system. This will help to receive high quality images through wireless connectivity from the hospital and ambulance to more rural environments.

In September2016, GE Healthcare and Trice Imaging, Inc. announced a commercial partnership for cloud based imaging solution, Tricefy which adds ultrasound images from GE Healthcare’s Ultrasound Women’s Health product portfolio for further sharing, remote reviewing, archiving and Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration

In May 2017, Royal Philips launched OB/GYN ultrasound innovations named TrueVue, GlassVue and aReveal which will inprove workflow and diagnostic confidence by increasing the connection between clinicians and their patients.

In January 2015, Koninklijke Philips N.V. received the FDA 510(k) clearance for its latest Avalon CL fetal monitoring solution. The solution provides consistent monitoring of the mother and child, without the burden of managing cables, allowing mothers more freedom of movement during labor.

Segmentation: Global Fetal Monitoring Market

By Product Type

[Instruments & Consumables {Ultrasound (2D Ultrasound, 3D & 4D Ultrasound), Electronic Maternal/Fetal Monitor(External Monitor, Internal Monitors), Fetal Electrodes, Fetal Doppler, Telemetry Solutions, Accessories & Consumables}, Software),

Portability

(Portable and Non-portable),

Methods

(Non-Invasive, Invasive),

Application

(Antepartum, Intrapartum),

End User

(Hospitals, Gynecological/Obstetrics Clinics, Homecare, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Direct Tender, Retail),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

