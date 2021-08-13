Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global fetal bovine serum market is expected to grow from $855.80 million in 2020 to $946.25 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in mainly due to increase in R&D towards development of novel biopharmaceuticals. The fetal bovine serum market is expected to reach $1,175.36 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The fetal bovine serum market consists of sales of fetal bovine serum by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing fetal bovine serum and related services. Fetal bovine serum refers to the liquid fraction of clotted blood from fetal calves, with reduced cells, fibrin, and clotting factors. It has high concentration of nutritional and macromolecular factors essential for cell growth and is a critical raw material for animal care, biotechnology, drug development, diagnostics, and other fields of research.

The fetal bovine serum market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the fetal bovine serum market are Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, PAN- Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biowest, Bio-Techne, Rocky Mountain Biologicals Inc., Merck KGaA, TCS Biosciences Ltd, Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd, Tissue Culture Biologicals, Atlanta Biologicals Inc., Atlas Biologicals, Acess Biologicals, Animal Technologies Inc, Nucleus Biologics, Corning Incorporated, J R Scientific Inc., Cytiva, Axil Scientific Pte Ltd, and Moregate Biotech.

The global fetal bovine serum market is segmented –

1) By Product: Charcoal Stripped, Chromatographic, Dialyzed Fetal Bovine Serum, Exosome Depleted, Stem Cell, Others

2) By Application: Drug Discovery, Cell Culture Media, In Vitro Fertilization, Human and Animal Vaccine Production, Diagnostics, Others

3) By End-User: Research And Academic Institutes, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Industry, Others

The fetal bovine serum market report covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030.

The countries covered in the global fetal bovine serum market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global fetal bovine serum market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

