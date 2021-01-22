Global Fertilizer and Pesticide Market was estimated to be US$ 305.10 Bn in 2027
With extensive applications of sugar cane, the demand for pesticides and fertilizers to increase over forecast period. Adverse health effects of pesticides can cause death also. Organic farming increased the demand for organic fertilizers and pesticides.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of Fertilizer and Pesticide market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Fertilizer and Pesticide Market:
- By Type
- Straight Fertilizers
- Nitrogen
- Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)
- Ammonium Nitrate (AN)
- Urea
- Ammonium Sulphate (AS)
- Urea ammonium Nitrate Solutions (UAN)
- Others
- Phosphatic Fertilizers
- Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)
- Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)
- Single Super Phosphate (SSP)
- Triple Super Phosphate (TSP)
- Other Phosphatic Fertilizers
- Secondary Macronutrient Fertilizers
- Calcium Fertilizers
- Magnesium Fertilizers
- Sulphur Fertilizers
- Others
- Micronutrient Fertilizers
- Zinc
- Manganese
- Copper
- Iron
- Boron
- Molybdenum
- Other Micronutrient Fertilizers
- Composite Fertilizer
- Blended Products
- Potassium Nitrate
- Calcium Nitrate
- Pesticide
- Insecticides
- Fungicide
- Bio pesticides
- Herbicides
- Combinations
- Rodenticides & Fumigant
- Others
- Others
- By Form
- Solid
- Powder
- Crystals
- Prills
- Granules
- Supergranules
- Briquettes
- Liquid
- By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- By Geography
- North America
- S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
