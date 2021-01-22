Global Fertilizer and Pesticide Market was estimated to be US$ 305.10 Bn in 2027

With extensive applications of sugar cane, the demand for pesticides and fertilizers to increase over forecast period. Adverse health effects of pesticides can cause death also. Organic farming increased the demand for organic fertilizers and pesticides.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of Fertilizer and Pesticide market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Fertilizer and Pesticide Market:

By Type

Straight Fertilizers

Nitrogen Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN) Ammonium Nitrate (AN) Urea Ammonium Sulphate (AS) Urea ammonium Nitrate Solutions (UAN) Others

Phosphatic Fertilizers Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP) Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) Single Super Phosphate (SSP) Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) Other Phosphatic Fertilizers

Secondary Macronutrient Fertilizers Calcium Fertilizers Magnesium Fertilizers Sulphur Fertilizers Others

Micronutrient Fertilizers Zinc Manganese Copper Iron Boron Molybdenum Other Micronutrient Fertilizers

Composite Fertilizer

Blended Products

Potassium Nitrate

Calcium Nitrate

Pesticide

Insecticides

Fungicide

Bio pesticides

Herbicides

Combinations

Rodenticides & Fumigant

Others

Others

By Form Solid

Powder

Crystals

Prills

Granules

Supergranules

Briquettes Liquid

By Distribution Channel Online Offline



By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

