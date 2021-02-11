Global Fertility Services Market Overview,Key Vendor Landscape, Demand By Countries And Future Growth 2028||Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience

A credible Fertility Services market report comprises of data about the valuable intelligence for marketplace, industry, competition – but especially and most importantly, about the customers and how they feel about your company and its offerings. It helps identify customers’ habits, trends, plans, opinions, needs and wants. Also helps in determining if the company and/or its offerings meet customer needs. With the report, potential new customers based on demographic traits such as age, gender, income, education level, and even geography can be found. By using Fertility Services report, business can determine the best ways to market and advertise to different types of customers.

Fertility services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising continuous decline in fertility rates drives the fertility services market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the fertility services market are Olympus Corporation, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Progyny, Inc., CryoChoice, LLC., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, LifeGlobal / CooperSurgical and IVFtech ApS.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, INVO Bioscience and Ferring pharmaceuticals entered into an U.S. licensing agreement for commercializing the novel invocell system to use it in the infertility treatment.

In June 2018, Alabama fertility and INVO Bioscience announced their first invocell pregnancy in Alabama. This strategy would help in enhancing the customer base and would be a great addition to their scope of services.

Global Fertility Services Market Scope and Market Size

Fertility services market is segmented on the basis of infertility, procedure, services and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of infertility, the fertility services market is segmented into male infertility and female infertility.

Based on procedure, the fertility services market is segmented into assisted reproductive technology (ART) and in-vitro fertilization, artificial insemination, surrogacy and others. In-vitro fertilization has been further segmented into Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and pre-implantation genetic diagnostics (PGD). Artificial Insemination has been further segmented into intrauterine insemination, intracervical insemination and others.

Based on services, the fertility services market is segmented into donor and non-donor. Donor has been further segmented into fresh and frozen. Non-donor has been further segmented into fresh and frozen.

The fertility services market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into fertility clinics, hospitals, clinical research institutes and surgical centers.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN FERTILITY SERVICES MARKET

Increasing Infertility rates

According to a data, according to specialists in Spain in 2015 13 percent of specialists considered endometriosis as one of the main causes of infertility in Spain and 28% considered decreased egg supply is the major factor. Dysfunction during ovulation, stress, uterine are some of the another reasons for the infertility.

