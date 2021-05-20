Global Fertility Services Market Is Set for a Potential Growth Worldwide ||Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title “Fertility Services Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Fertility Services Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Olympus Corporation, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Progyny, Inc., CryoChoice, LLC., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, LifeGlobal / CooperSurgical and IVFtech ApS.

Fertility services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising continuous decline in fertility rates drives the fertility services market.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN FERTILITY SERVICES MARKET

Increasing Infertility rates

According to a data, according to specialists in Spain in 2015 13 percent of specialists considered endometriosis as one of the main causes of infertility in Spain and 28% considered decreased egg supply is the major factor. Dysfunction during ovulation, stress, uterine are some of the another reasons for the infertility.

Market Drivers

Rising delayed pregnancies in women is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing technological advancements with respect to fertility treatment, increasing success rates associated with ICSI-IVF in case of poor sperm morphology, poor sperm motility and low sperm count in men and rise in accessibility and availability of healthcare facilities and increase in healthcare and research expenditure are the major factors among others driving the fertility services market.

Moreover, rising technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare sector and rising research and development activities in the healthcare sector further create new opportunities for fertility services market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

Market Restraints

However, increased treatment costs of ARTs in developed countries and rising inadequate reimbursement policies are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, and will further challenge the growth of fertility services market in the forecast period mentioned above

Segmentation: Global Fertility Services Market

By Cause of Infertility

(Male infertility, Female infertility),

Procedure

(Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), In-Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination, Surrogacy, Others),

Services

(Donor, Non-donor),

End-User

(Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Clinical Research Institutes, Surgical centers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

