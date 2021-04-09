Global Fertility Services Market Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments And Top Companies: Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus
Fertility services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising continuous decline in fertility rates drives the fertility services market.
Some of the key players profiled in the report are Olympus Corporation, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Progyny, Inc., CryoChoice, LLC., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, LifeGlobal / CooperSurgical and IVFtech ApS.
FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN FERTILITY SERVICES MARKET
Increasing Infertility rates
According to a data, according to specialists in Spain in 2015 13 percent of specialists considered endometriosis as one of the main causes of infertility in Spain and 28% considered decreased egg supply is the major factor. Dysfunction during ovulation, stress, uterine are some of the another reasons for the infertility.
Market Drivers
- Rising median age of first-time pregnancies in women
- Decreasing fertility rate in women
- Easy accessibility of ovulation monitors on e-commerce websites
- Increasing acceptance of basal body temperature-based ovulation monitors
Market Restraints
- Lack of the predictive power or precision to confirm ovulation
- Unconfirmed precision of urine-based ovulation monitors in PCOS/PCOD patients
Europe dominates the fertility services market due to lower fertility rate and growth in the median age of motherhood, and increasing obesity cases and increasing IVF tourism in Spain. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in fertility services market due to declining fertility rates in the region.
Segmentation: Global Fertility Services Market
By Cause of Infertility
(Male infertility, Female infertility),
Procedure
(Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), In-Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination, Surrogacy, Others),
Services
(Donor, Non-donor),
End-User
(Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Clinical Research Institutes, Surgical centers),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
