Global Fertility Services Market Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments And Top Companies: Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus

Fertility services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising continuous decline in fertility rates drives the fertility services market.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Olympus Corporation, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Progyny, Inc., CryoChoice, LLC., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, LifeGlobal / CooperSurgical and IVFtech ApS.

Increasing Infertility rates

According to a data, according to specialists in Spain in 2015 13 percent of specialists considered endometriosis as one of the main causes of infertility in Spain and 28% considered decreased egg supply is the major factor. Dysfunction during ovulation, stress, uterine are some of the another reasons for the infertility.

Market Drivers

Rising median age of first-time pregnancies in women

Decreasing fertility rate in women

Easy accessibility of ovulation monitors on e-commerce websites

Increasing acceptance of basal body temperature-based ovulation monitors

Market Restraints

Lack of the predictive power or precision to confirm ovulation

Unconfirmed precision of urine-based ovulation monitors in PCOS/PCOD patients

Europe dominates the fertility services market due to lower fertility rate and growth in the median age of motherhood, and increasing obesity cases and increasing IVF tourism in Spain. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in fertility services market due to declining fertility rates in the region.

Segmentation: Global Fertility Services Market