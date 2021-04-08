Global Femtech Market is expected to grow at CAGR 15.9% by 2028 due to increasing digitization and rising adoption of telehealth services, says Absolute Markets Insights

Femtech is also understood as a technology that enhances the lives of women and often improves developments in the health of women. Femtech’s purpose is to give women more power over their health, happiness, and future. Femtech will potentially benefit those women who are suffering from medical problems by helping women recognize their own bodies and contributing to the greater scientific awareness about the female body. If a woman with an app is able to control her menstrual symptoms, she will be able to tell her that her cycles are irregular and she should go to a doctor. And she can reliably report what symptoms she has endured to get a diagnosis and treatment quicker while she’s at the doctor’s office. Women’s health is a woefully neglected industry so far, both in terms of medical research and technological advancements.

The connection between women’s health and digital health is growing by the day due to the emergence of digital convergence. The enormous Femtech market opportunity in this field is getting recognized by the market players, this is in the field of software, diagnostics, products and services that use technology to enhance women’s health. Femtech requires the use of digital health to enable patients to access and use management apps. Women’s health concerns are increasing with an increased emphasis on differentiating treatment given for women-specific health issues and women’s health issues. The need for women’s inclusiveness is widely recognized today in clinical research and trials, product creation and targeted marketing. Self-regulation and dedication are at the central spot of management of women’s health challenges and Femtech has the potential to add value for women’s healthcare. There is an urgent need for healthcare firms to consider Femtech’s market potential and to establish a plan to position women’s healthcare products and services in the market.

Several factors are driving the Femtech Market raising awareness of women’s health and increasing the prevalence of infectious diseases among women. Because of the business potential the amount of investment earned by the Femtech industry is on an increase but it is at a comparatively slow rate. The Femtech industry currently comprises over 200 start-ups worldwide with a large number of those businesses being led by women. Menstruation treatment, sexual wellbeing, fertility, and maternity care are some of the main fields of women’s health that are catered to with the aid of technology. Demand for the Femtech industry is driven primarily by the increasing burden among the world’s female population of both chronic and infectious diseases. A rise in the number of women-related health issues will promote competition for technologically advanced solutions to healthcare. Rising focus of women in developed economies on reproductive health and sexual empowerment will further facilitate the growth of the industry. The business outlook will be improved by growing understanding among women of the diagnosis and management of early illness as part of the patient care programs. The growth of the industry will be accelerated by numerous initiatives by governments and other agencies in developed countries to raise awareness of women’s health. In addition, a growing trend towards regular preventive care check-ups as well as the development of user-friendly technology to monitor individual health issues, can be beneficial. While more and more people today prefer to be more open about their health conditions and care, women’s health problems remains a taboo in some of the less advanced regions, Femtech applications are likely to be preferred for these locations.

One of the key reasons behind the growth of this Femtech Market is its innovative goods that fulfil a need for women. A great instance of this is adjustable breast pumps, women return to work in several countries within weeks of giving birth, which poses a significant challenge to continue feeding breastmilk to their infant. For many women, maintaining their normal daily operations while pumping is a game-changer. The women-focused health goods market is poised for growth and recognizes opportunities for entrepreneurs to solve a rising array of health conditions directly affecting women or affecting women in a particular way. In addition new approaches to women’s health research have historically concentrated on reproductive health, the majority of Femtech products can help open the door to new products and services.

The Femtech Market is segmented, based on application into reproductive health, pelvic and uterine treatment, and maternity & nursing care and general wellness. There is an increasing general trend of limiting women’s health to fertility, maternal and child care, family planning, among others, thus fueling the segment of reproductive health. In addition, pelvic floor disorders are prevalent among adult women in the United States which will fuel the segment over the forecast period. The end-user of the Femtech market is classified into research centers, clinics and individuals. The adoption of these products by women is the most as compared to other end users in the market.

Some of the players operating in the femtech market include Aparito, Ava Science Inc., Bloomlife, Inc., Bonzun, Elvie, Grace.health, Hera Med Ltd., iBreve Ltd, LactApp, NaturalCycles Nordic AB, Niramai Health Analytix Pvt Ltd, Nurx, Pregnolia, SteadySense GmbH, The Birthplace, Willow, Woom and other market participants.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global femtech market. The femtech market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

