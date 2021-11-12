Global Fast Fashion Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global fast fashion market reached a value of nearly $68,634.9 million in 2020, having decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $68,634.9 million in 2020 to $163,468.5 million in 2025 at a rate of 19.0%. The fast-fashion market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 and reach $211,909.7 million in 2030.

The fast-fashion market consists of sales of fast fashion clothing by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture on-trend clothing and apparel. Fast fashion means garments that move quickly from the catwalk to retail to meet new trends. Fast fashion clothing collections are supported by the foremost recent fashion trends presented at fashion week runway shows or worn by celebrities.

The fast fashion market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the fast fashion market are Inditex (Zara SA), H&M Group, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), The Gap, Inc., ASOS PLC

The fast fashion market is segmented by gender, by age, by type, by geography.

By Gender –

The fast fashion market is segmented by gender into

a) Male

b) Female

By Age –

The fast fashion market is segmented by age into

a) Adults Wear

b) Teens Wear

c) Kids Wear

By Type –

The fast fashion market is segmented by type into

a) Pants

b) Coats

c) Dresses & Skirts

d) Shirts

e) Others

The fast fashion market report describes and explains the global fast fashion market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The fast fashion report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global fast fashion market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global fast fashion market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

