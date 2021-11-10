Global Fashion E Commerce Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global fashion e-commerce market reached a value of nearly $549,550.39 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $549,550.39 million in 2020 to $929,378.49 million in 2025 at a rate of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing awareness about e-commerce among the population and increase in mobile phone usage which is expected to drive the demand for fashion e-commerce. The fashion e-commerce market is expected to grow from $929,378.49 million in 2025 to $1,896,829.88 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 15.3 %.

The fashion e-commerce market consists of sales of fashion goods and its related services through online channels by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that that are primarily involved in retailing fashion goods through e-commerce. Fashion goods include fashion accessories, clothes, shoes, bags, jewelry, cosmetics, and other luxury goods

The fashion e commerce market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the fashion e commerce market are Amazon, Zalando, Alibaba, eBay, Flipkart

The fashion e-commerce market is segmented by product, by model type, by end-user and by geography.

By Product-

The fashion e-commerce market is segmented by product into

a) Apparel/Clothing

b) Accessories

c) Footwear

d) Cosmetics

e) Others

By Model Type-

The fashion e-commerce market is segmented by model type into

a) Business to Business (B2B)

b) Business to Consumer (B2C)

By End-User –

The fashion e-commerce market is segmented by end-user into

a) Men

b) Women

c) Kids

The fashion e commerce market report describes and explains the global fashion e commerce market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The fashion e commerce report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global fashion e commerce market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global fashion e commerce market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Fashion E Commerce Market Characteristics Fashion E Commerce Market Product Analysis Fashion E Commerce Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Fashion E Commerce Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

