Global Farming Equipment Market Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016-26

Global Farming Equipment Market: Overview

A large population directly or indirectly depends on agriculture. It affects the food security and the economic growth of India. With the help of Precision Farming, the agriculture process can easily monitor or observe crop growth based on collected information (soil condition and weather information) from a crop field.

The Deep-processing of agriculture products is an essential step in advancing agricultural industrialization. With the development of social-economic, urban residents are used to fasting rhythm. The follow-up processed goods of agriculture products are growing demand, such as washed vegetables, cutting products, convenience foods. In those products, there are multiple scales of products which are cored of cutting processing technology or based on their application. Thus, researching the cutting processing technology of the original planting products and their equipment is the foundation of the deep-processing of agriculture products. It is highly significant to industrialize the agriculture equipment industry for various agricultural products.

Get Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/farming-equipment-market-bwc20015/report-sample

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for food products

There is no doubt that the significant factors maintaining human existence and sustaining life on earth are food and water. While agriculture produces the vast majority of food, it faces many challenges, such as climate change, water shortages, labor shortages. It is due to the aging urbanized population, and increased societal concern about issues such as animal welfare, food safety, and environmental impact. These are the major driving factor for the global farming equipment.

Global Farming Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Based on product type, the global Farming Equipment the market is segmented into Agriculture tractors, Harvesters, Soil preparation & cultivation equipment, Irrigation & crop processing equipment, Agriculture spraying equipment, hay & forage equipment, and Other Agriculture Equipment. Humans depend on agriculture and water for survival, so optimal, profitable, and sustainable use of our land and water resources is critical. At the same time, urbanization, developments of the industry, and overrun of fertilizer and pesticides also bring the heavy river pollution. So to produce foods efficiently, different agricultural equipment is required, these factors are expected to propel the market growth.

By Application

Based on the application, the global Farming Equipment the market is segmented into Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation, Sowing & Planting, Weed Cultivation, Plant Protection, Harvesting & Threshing, and Post-harvest & Agro Processing.

Modern agriculture is becoming concentrated on monitoring and controlling the entire farming and yielding process. During the different growth periods of vegetables, the requirements of humidity, temperature, and illumination are also additional, so we have to monitor the entire growth process. A typical greenhouse climate control system consists of several subsystems, lighting systems cooling systems, heating systems, carbon dioxide generation systems, watering systems, and fertilization systems.

Regional Insights

Based on the region, the global Farming Equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Strong economic growth in developing nations like China, India, and Middle Eastern countries is predicted to drive the farm machinery industry during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the largest market and observe the fastest growth over the projected period. Regional development can be ascribed to the enormous population and massive demand for food products along with the broad area of agricultural land. Nevertheless, the mechanization of various agricultural processes is emerging progressively in the Asia Pacific region, which is estimated to propel the demand for agricultural machinery over the forecast period.

Complete TOC of the Report: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/farming-equipment-market-bwc20015/toc

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the global farming equipment are Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Agro Tractors S.p.A., SDF Group, The Toro Company, Kubota Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Escorts Ltd., and other prominent players.

Recent Development

March 2020 : FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of CNH Industrial N.V. announced that it had acquired Potenza Technology, a company specialized in the design and development of electric and hybrid powertrain systems. This acquisition represents another step in FPT Industrial’s path towards electrification, one of the pillars of its multi-power strategy.

: FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of CNH Industrial N.V. announced that it had acquired Potenza Technology, a company specialized in the design and development of electric and hybrid powertrain systems. This acquisition represents another step in FPT Industrial’s path towards electrification, one of the pillars of its multi-power strategy. February 2019: John Deere introduces a new 1745 Planter with narrow-transport capability. New planter is compatible with older tractors, ideal for small fields, no-till, and transport on narrow roads.

By Product Type

Agriculture tractors

Harvesters

Soil preparation & cultivation equipment

Irrigation & crop processing equipment

Agriculture spraying equipment

Hay & forage equipment

Other Agriculture Equipment

By Application

Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

Sowing & Planting

Weed Cultivation

Plant Protection,

Harvesting & Threshing and Post-harvest & Agro-Processing

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Enquire Here Get customization & Get discount for report: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/farming-equipment-market-bwc20015/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: