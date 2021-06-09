Global Farm Equipment Market Growth and Development Analysis Report by WhipsmartMI

The strength and quality of a company’s dealers, the quality and pricing of products, dealer or brand loyalty, product availability, financing terms, and customer service are all important factors that influence a buyer’s decision. During the forecast period, the farm tractor market segment with less than 30 horsepower is expected to be the most popular. Farm tractor sales are led by China, India, and the United States, with a strong demand for tractors with 30 horsepower. Tractors and combines with less than 30 horsepower are in high demand in China. According to the “China Agricultural Machinery Distribution Association” publication, 30 hp tractors accounted for 65 percent of the market in 2017. According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the US and Canada accounted for roughly 62–64 percent of the market for farm tractors with less than 40 horsepower in 2017. Small and medium farm tractors will be driven by factors such as lower prices compared to large tractors and small farmland per farmer in Asia, Oceania, and North America.

Key market players in the global Farm Equipment industries are John Deere, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, CLAAS, Kubota, Mahindra & Mahindra, SPF Group, J C Bamford Excavators, and Iseki.

Asia is a continent with a diverse Oceania is thought to be the world’s largest and fastest-growing agricultural equipment market. Due to rising population, small arable land per farmer, and falling crop prices, China and India have a dominant position in this market. Despite a slowdown in the global farm tractor market, India saw a 20.5 percent increase in 2016 when compared to 2015. Despite a decline in tractor sales in recent years, China continues to lead the global market, according to the Agrievolution Tractor Market report. Farmers have increased their use of modern agricultural equipment and practises as a result of increased government support and incentive.

