Global Farm Animal Drug Market to Grow at Robust Rate during the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva

Global farm animal drug market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 25421.46 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for contaminated free meat and proteins and rising consumption of fresh meat are the factor for the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Farm Animal Drug Market?

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva

Elanco

Idexx Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Vetoquinol,

Farm animals drugs are specially designed for the treatment of the diseases related to animals. They are mainly designed for diagnosis and prevention of diseases in animals. They are very useful for animals as it used to maintain good health of the farm animals. Anti- inflammatory, anesthetics, hormones, anti- effective etc. are some of the common products of the farm animal drugs. Increasing demand for farm drugs in medical substance is the factor fueling the market growth.

Market Drivers

Rising usage of farm drugs in medical substances is driving the market growth

Increasing prevalence for branded and good quality pharmaceuticals and drugs is another factor driving market

Rising production of anti-infective and penetration of parasiticides is driving market

Growing demand for contaminated free meats and protein is driving market.

Market Restraints

Dearth of awareness about the usage of drugs for animal is restraining the market growth

Strict government rules related to the usage of farm animal drugs is another factor restraining market.

Lack of skilled and trained professionals is another factor restraining market.

Market Segmentation Covered in the report:-

By Product Type

Anti-Infective

Parasiticides Endo-parasiticides Ecto-parasiticides Endectocides

Anti-inflammatory

Anesthetics

Analgesics

Hormones and Related Products

Others

By Animal Type

Livestock Animals Ruminants Swine Poultry

Equine

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Further Key Aspects Of The Report Indicate:

Chapter 1: Market Definition and Segment by Type, End-Use & Major Regions Market Size

Chapter 2: Global Production & Consumption Farm Animal Drug Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 3: Europe Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 4: America Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 5: Asia Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 6: Africa Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 7: Global Farm Animal Drug Market Forecast by Type, End-Use and Region

Chapter 8: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin, news etc.

Chapter 9: Farm Animal Drug Market Competition by Companies and Market Concentration Ratio

Chapter 10: Market Impact by Covid-19.

Chapter 11: Industry Summary

Continued…………

Key questions Answered in the report:

What will be the Market Size and Growth Rate in the forecast year?

What are the Key Factors driving Farm Animal Drug Market?

What are the Risks and Challenges in front of the market?

Who are the Key Vendors in Farm Animal Drug Market?

What are the Trending Factors influencing the market shares?

What are the Key Outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

Which are the Global Opportunities for Expanding the Farm Animal Drug Market?

