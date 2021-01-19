Global Farm Animal Drug Market Size, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Global Insights Analysis Report 2027
Global Farm Animal Drug Market
Global farm animal drug market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 25421.46 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for contaminated free meat and proteins and rising consumption of fresh meat are the factor for the growth of this market.
Competitive Analysis: Global Farm Animal Drug Market
Global farm animal drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of farm animal drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors: Global Farm Animal Drug Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global farm animal drug market are Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva, Elanco, Idexx Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Phibro Animal Health Corporation., Vetoquinol, Virbac, Zoetis, Kyoritsuseiyaku Corporation, Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited., SeQuent, Ashish Life Science., Ouro Fino Saude Animal, Dechra Pharmaceuticals.
Market Definition: Global Farm Animal Drug Market
Farm animals drugs are specially designed for the treatment of the diseases related to animals. They are mainly designed for diagnosis and prevention of diseases in animals. They are very useful for animals as it used to maintain good health of the farm animals. Anti- inflammatory, anesthetics, hormones, anti- effective etc. are some of the common products of the farm animal drugs. Increasing demand for farm drugs in medical substance is the factor fueling the market growth.
Global Farm Animal Drug Market By Product Type (Anti-Infective, Parasiticides, Anti-inflammatory, Anesthetics, Analgesics, Hormones and Related Products, Others), Animal Type (Livestock Animals, Equine), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Others), Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Scope of the Farm Animal Drug Market
The farm animal drug market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.
- All country based analysis of the farm animal drug market is further analysed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into anti-infective, parasiticides, anti-inflammatory, anesthetics, analgesics, hormones and related products, and others. Based on animal type, the market is segmented into livestock animals, and equine. On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, parenteral, topical, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, pharmacies and drug stores, and others.
Key Pointers Covered in the Farm Animal Drug Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
- Market Size
- Market New Sales Volumes
- Market Replacement Sales Volumes
- Market Installed Base
- Market By Brands
- Market Procedure Volumes
- Market Product Price Analysis
- Market Healthcare Outcomes
- Market Cost of Care Analysis
- Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
- Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
- Market Shares in Different Regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Market Upcoming Applications
- Market Innovators Study
Market Drivers
- Rising usage of farm drugs in medical substances is driving the market growth
- Increasing prevalence for branded and good quality pharmaceuticals and drugs is another factor driving market
- Rising production of anti-infective and penetration of parasiticides is driving market
- Growing demand for contaminated free meats and protein is driving market.
Market Restraints
- Dearth of awareness about the usage of drugs for animal is restraining the market growth
- Strict government rules related to the usage of farm animal drugs is another factor restraining market.
- Lack of skilled and trained professionals is another factor restraining market.
Segmentation: Global Farm Animal Drug Market
By Product Type
- Anti-Infective
- Parasiticides
- Endo-parasiticides
- Ecto-parasiticides
- Endectocides
- Anti-inflammatory
- Anesthetics
- Analgesics
- Hormones and Related Products
- Others
By Animal Type
- Livestock Animals
- Ruminants
- Swine
- Poultry
- Equine
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Topical
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Veterinary Clinics
- Pharmacies and Drug Stores
- Others
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2016, Dechra Pharmaceuticals announced that they are opening their new laboratory in Croatian capital Zagreb so that they can expand their experimental treatments. It will help the company to expand them in the lucrative poultry vaccine market so that they can strengthen their position in the market.
- In April 2014, Eli Lilly and Company announced that they acquired Novartis Animal Health so that they can expand their animal health business, Elanco. This will also help the company to acquire, six dedicated research and development facilities, nine manufacturing sites, and their portfolio of approximately 600 products. This acquisition will help the company to expand their product portfolio and create new more innovations so that they can meet the need and requirement of the people.
Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others. Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global farm animal drug market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
