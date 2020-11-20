Global Farm Animal Drug Market In Deep Analysis, Expert Reviews and Precise Outlook 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Farm Animal Drug Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. Global Farm Animal Drug Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. The company profiles of all the chief and dominating market players and brands who are taking steps such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions are mentioned in the report. The Global Farm Animal Drug Market report includes the systematic investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The Global Farm Animal Drug Market business report provides the supreme base for the competitor analysis, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Global farm animal drug market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 25421.46 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for contaminated free meat and proteins and rising consumption of fresh meat are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global farm animal drug market are Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva, Elanco, Idexx Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Phibro Animal Health Corporation., Vetoquinol, Virbac, Zoetis, Kyoritsuseiyaku Corporation, Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited., SeQuent, Ashish Life Science., Ouro Fino Saude Animal, Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

Competitive Analysis: Global Farm Animal Drug Market

Global farm animal drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of farm animal drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Farm Animal Drug Market

Farm animals drugs are specially designed for the treatment of the diseases related to animals. They are mainly designed for diagnosis and prevention of diseases in animals. They are very useful for animals as it used to maintain good health of the farm animals. Anti- inflammatory, anesthetics, hormones, anti- effective etc. are some of the common products of the farm animal drugs. Increasing demand for farm drugs in medical substance is the factor fueling the market growth.

Global Farm Animal Drug Market By Product Type (Anti-Infective, Parasiticides, Anti-inflammatory, Anesthetics, Analgesics, Hormones and Related Products, Others), Animal Type (Livestock Animals, Equine), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Others), Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Scope of the Farm Animal Drug Market

The farm animal drug market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

All country based analysis of the farm animal drug market is further analysed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into anti-infective, parasiticides, anti-inflammatory, anesthetics, analgesics, hormones and related products, and others. Based on animal type, the market is segmented into livestock animals, and equine. On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, parenteral, topical, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, pharmacies and drug stores, and others.

Market Drivers

Rising usage of farm drugs in medical substances is driving the market growth

Increasing prevalence for branded and good quality pharmaceuticals and drugs is another factor driving market

Rising production of anti-infective and penetration of parasiticides is driving market

Growing demand for contaminated free meats and protein is driving market.

Market Restraints

Dearth of awareness about the usage of drugs for animal is restraining the market growth

Strict government rules related to the usage of farm animal drugs is another factor restraining market.

Lack of skilled and trained professionals is another factor restraining market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2016, Dechra Pharmaceuticals announced that they are opening their new laboratory in Croatian capital Zagreb so that they can expand their experimental treatments. It will help the company to expand them in the lucrative poultry vaccine market so that they can strengthen their position in the market.

In April 2014, Eli Lilly and Company announced that they acquired Novartis Animal Health so that they can expand their animal health business, Elanco. This will also help the company to acquire, six dedicated research and development facilities, nine manufacturing sites, and their portfolio of approximately 600 products. This acquisition will help the company to expand their product portfolio and create new more innovations so that they can meet the need and requirement of the people.

