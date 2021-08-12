Global Fantasy Sports Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global fantasy sports market is expected to grow from $20.36 billion in 2020 to $22.31 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the fantasy sports market is mainly due to the increasing youth population, growth in digital infrastructure, availability of affordable smartphones, increasing popularity of players in various sports, growing investment in internet infrastructure and the launch of fantasy sports applications. The market is expected to reach $38.60 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.7%.

Request For The Sample Of The Fantasy Sports Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5171&type=smp

The fantasy sports market consists of sales of fantasy sports services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing online gaming and betting services. Fantasy sports, often known as rotisserie sports or roto, are any of a variety of games that allow a player to play a virtual game or a virtual season of a league. These teams compete based on the statistical performance of those players in actual games. In fantasy sports, a player earn points based on real life statistics that are converted into fantasy points. The fans take on the roles of both general manager and field manager for their team, assembling a squad through a draft and deals and putting together lineups in desire of the highest statistical output.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Fantasy Sports Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fantasy-sports-global-market-report

The fantasy sports market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the fantasy sports market are DraftKings, Fan Duel, Fantrax, Nfl Fantasy, Dream Sports, Yahoo Fantasy, Bovada, Fox Sports Fantasy Football, Fantasy Pros, Good Gamer Corporation, Draft Team Fantasy Sports, 11Wickets, Battlefy, Mobile Premier League (Mpl), Sportito, and Winview Games.

The global fantasy sports market is segmented –

1) By Sports Type: Football, Baseball, Basket Ball, Hockey, Cricket, Others

2) By Platform: Website, Mobile Application

3) By Usage Type: Free, Paid, Hybird

4) By Application: Individual Competition, Team Competition

Read More On The Global Fantasy Sports Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fantasy-sports-global-market-report

The fantasy sports market report describes and explains the global fantasy sports market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The fantasy sports report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global fantasy sports market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global fantasy sports market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Fantasy Sports Market Characteristics Fantasy Sports Market Product Analysis Fantasy Sports Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Fantasy Sports Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model