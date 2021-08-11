Global Fans and Blowers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Fans and Blowers Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Centrifugal Fans And Blowers, Axial Fans And Blowers), By Application (Industrial, Commercial), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global fans and blowers market is expected to grow from $5.15 billion in 2020 to $5.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The fans and blowers market is expected to reach $7.01 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The fans and blowers market consists of sales of fans and blowers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to overcome the airflow resistance caused by components such as ducts and dampers. Fans and blowers are machines that provide ventilation, the flow of air (or gas) required for cooling, exhausting, and conveying, and are also used in industrial process requirements.

The fans and blowers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Acme Engineering and Manufacturing Corporation, Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Air System Components Inc., Cincinnati Fan, and Ventilator Company Inc., Continental Blower LLC, Zhejiang Shangfeng Fan/motor Co. Ltd, Garden Denver Inc., Greenheck Fan Corporation, Howden Engineering Limited, Johnson Controls International plc, Kaeser Compressors, Munters, Nanfang Ventilator Co. Ltd., Polypipe Ventilation, Robinson Fans Inc., Soler & Palau Sistemas de Ventilación S.L.U., Systemair, Twin City Fan Companies, Ventmeca Fans Inc., Vortice Elettrosociali S.p.A., Zhejiang Shangfeng Fan/motor Co. Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Industrial Solutions Limited, and Loren Cook Company.

The global fans and blowers market is segmented –

1) By Type: Centrifugal Fans And Blowers, Axial Fans And Blowers, Others

2) By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Others

The fans and blowers market report describes and explains the global fans and blowers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The fans and blowers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global fans and blowers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global fans and blowers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

