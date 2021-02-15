Global Family Entertainment Centers Market: Rapid Growth during the Forecast Period 2020-2190

The global family entertainment centers market accounted for US$ 18.7 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be $ 36.4 billion by 2024 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.93%. The report “Global Family Entertainment Centers Market, By Type (Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs), Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs), Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs), and Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)), By Facility Size (Up to 5,000 sq. Ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. Ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. Ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. Ft., 1 to 10 Acres, 10 To 30 Acres, and Over 30 Acres), By Visitors Demographics (Families with Children (0-8), Families with Children (9-12), Teenagers (13-19), Young adults (20-25), and Adults (Ages 25 )), By Revenue Source (Entry Fees & Ticket Sales, Food & Beverages, Merchandising, Advertisement, and Others), By Application (Arcade Studios, AR and VR Gaming Zones, Physical Play Activities, Skill/Competition Games, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”

Key Highlights:

In 2019, CEC Entertainment, Inc. and Leo Holdings Corp. announce termination of business combination agreement in order to provide new innovative technologies in the low prices to customers

Analyst View:

Increasing income of the people

Availability of differentiated entertainment options, increasing youth population, gaming, and increasing per capital disposable income. Growth in per capita disposable income, gaming and entertainment options, and favorable youth demographics in the Asia-Pacific region drive growth of the family/indoor entertainment centers market. Moreover, continuously launch of new FECs supporting family activities, participatory play, F&B integration, and substantial growing investments by malls is the major propelling factor for the growth of the target market.

Growing youth population

The 8 to 14 age group and their parents are attracted towards family entertainment centers. The median age in many Asian countries is in the 20s and early 30s. This shows penetration of deep youth population below the age of 14 in the Asia-Pacific region and with increasing incomes and expectations, and more spending parents on their children, which is another boosting factor for the growth of the global market.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

By type, the global family entertainment centers market is segmented into children’s entertainment centers (CECs), children’s edutainment centers (CEDCs), adult entertainment centers (AECs), and location-based VR entertainment centers (LBECs)

By facility size, , the target market is segmented into up to 5,000 sq. Ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. Ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. Ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. Ft., 1 to 10 acres, 10 To 30 acres, and over 30 acres

By visitors demographic, the global market is bifurcated into families with children (0-8), families with children (9-12), teenagers (13-19), young adults (20-25), and adults (Ages 25 )

By revenue source the global market is sub divided into entry fees & ticket sales, food & beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others

By application, the target market is divided in to arcade studios, AR and VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others

By region, North America region is the dominating region due to integrating new technologies such as 3D technology, virtual reality gaming, and others that are trending and consumers are preferring modern ways of entertainment over traditional entertainment options

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global family entertainment centers market includes Dave & Buster’s, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Cinergy Entertainment, KidZania, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, The Walt Disney Company, Lucky Strike Entertainment, FunCity, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and LEGOLAND Discovery Center.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

