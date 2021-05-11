Global Family Entertainment Centers Market 2021-28 amazing growth with topmost key players- Seaworld Entertainment, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., The Walt Disney Company, Dave & Buster’s Inc., CEC Entertainment

It offers varied amusement options such as arcades, gaming consoles, video games, soft play areas, indoor playground systems, redemption machines, children’s rides, skill-based machine games, and games based on virtual and augmented reality.

Land costs for facilities can range from several thousand dollars to more than $___ an acre depending on the location. The cost of constructing pre-engineered buildings can easily exceed $___ a square foot before equipping them with attractions.

An entertainment center (or centre), also known as an entertainment complex, is a piece of furniture designed to house consumer electronic appliances and components, such as televisions.

Global Family Entertainment Centers Market Key Companies:-

Seaworld Entertainment, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., The Walt Disney Company, Dave & Buster’s Inc., CEC Entertainment, Inc., Time Zone Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinergy Entertainment, Funcity, Merlin Entertainment, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Main Event Entertainment and Scene

Family entertainment centers market can be segmented based on type, visitor demographics, facility size and revenue source. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into virtual reality gaming zones, sports arcades, arcade studios and others. Virtual reality gaming zones segment is expected to register the fastest growth in coming years, as it offers advanced entertainment experience, thereby boosting revenues.

Different sources that help to generate revenue for family entertainment centers include food & beverages, entry fees and ticket sales, advertising, merchandising. Food & beverages segment is anticipated to register growth in global family entertainment centers market, as more and more people have started preferring these centers for hosting corporate and birthday parties.

Global Family Entertainment Centers Market Product Type:-

Arcade Studios

VR Gaming Zones

Sports Arcades

Others

Market, by Visitor Demographics:

Young adults (19-25)

Adults (>25)

Families with children (0-9)

Families with children (9-12)

Teenagers(12-18)

Market, by Facility Size:-

o 10,001-20,000 sq feet

o >40,000 sq feet

o <5,000 sq feet

o 5,000-10,000 sq feet

o 20,001-40,000 sq feet

Market, by Revenue Source:-

o Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

o Advertising

o Food & Beverages

o Merchandising

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Family Entertainment Centers Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Family Entertainment Centers Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Family Entertainment Centers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Global Family Entertainment Centers Market by Geography Analysis:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The global Family Entertainment Centers Market report consists of enormous databases related to the traders and manufacturers who have high mechanical and specialized ranges of abilities, which are attributed to be the key factors responsible for the growth of the market.

