Global Facial/Surgical Mask Market Observing a CAGR of 20.0% during 2020–2025

The global facial/surgical mask market is growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during 2020-2025. The increasing air pollution, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer are the major factors leading to the high demand of facial/surgical mask in the global market. Moreover, owing to the growing panic due the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks in major countries such as China, U.S., Italy, Iran, Spain, Germany, the U.K., and India, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, led to the increase in demand for facial/surgical mask during the forecast period.

To Get free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (with covid 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/facial-surgical-mask-market/request-sample

Key players in the facial/surgical mask market have launched various types of masks, such as disposable masks and those with different protection layers. Additionally, the e-commerce players compete by providing competitive pricing to the end-users. The global facial/surgical mask market is highly competitive, in terms of product pricing and specifications.

According to the WHO, around one third, or 2.2 million of the world’s 7 million premature deaths each year from the household (indoor) and ambient (outdoor) air pollution in Asia-Pacific. The organization also reported that among the 2.2 million air pollution-related deaths in this region in 2016, 29% were due to heart disease, 27% stroke, 22% chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 14% lung cancer, and 8% pneumonia.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the global facial/surgical mask market during the forecast period (2020 – 2025), due to large-scale industrialization, mounting occurrence of respiratory diseases, cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and rising awareness among people about the potential outbreak of airborne diseases.

Geographically, the facial/surgical mask market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Some of the key players operating in the global facial/surgical mask market are Honeywell International Inc., Kowa Company Ltd., 3M Company, Moldex-Metric Inc., UVEX ARBEITSSCHUTZ GmbH, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, SAS Safety Corp., Prestige Ameritech, and Dynarex Corporation.

Get Extra Discount or Any Customization @ https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/facial-surgical-mask-market/customize-report

Global Facial/Surgical Mask Market Coverage

Product Type Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Surgical

Respiratory

Distribution Channel Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Retail Stores

Online

Hospitals/Clinics

End-User Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Healthcare Professional

Individual

Geographical Segmentation

Facial/Surgical Mask Market by Region

North America

By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By End-User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By End-User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, the Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Belgium, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By End-User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)