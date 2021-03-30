Global Facial/Surgical Mask Market Observing a CAGR of 20.0% during 2020–2025

The global facial/surgical mask market is growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during 2020-2025. The increasing air pollution, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer are the major factors leading to the high demand of facial/surgical mask in the global market. Moreover, owing to the growing panic due the recent corona virus (COVID-19) outbreaks in major countries such as China, U.S., Italy, Iran, Spain, Germany, the U.K., and India, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, led to the increase in demand for facial/surgical mask during the forecast period.

Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/facial-surgical-mask-market/request-sample

Key players in the facial/surgical mask market have launched various types of masks, such as disposable masks and those with different protection layers. Additionally, the e-commerce players compete by providing competitive pricing to the end users. The global facial/surgical mask market is highly competitive, in terms of product pricing and specifications.

The global facial/surgical mask market is expected to register faster growth in the individual category during 2020 – 2025

When segmented on the basis of end user, the global facial/surgical mask market is categorized into healthcare professional and individual. Between these, the global facial/surgical mask market is expected to register faster growth in the individual category during the forecast period (2020 – 2025), mainly due to the mounting occurrence of infectious diseases, airborne diseases, air pollution, and increasing need for prevention among the people.

According to the WHO, around one third, or 2.2 million of the world’s 7 million premature deaths each year from the household (indoor) and ambient (outdoor) air pollution in Asia-Pacific. The organization also reported that among the 2.2 million air pollution-related deaths in this region in 2016, 29% were due to heart disease, 27% stroke, 22% chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 14% lung cancer, and 8% pneumonia.

Geography Insight

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the global facial/surgical mask market during the forecast period (2020 – 2025), due to large-scale industrialization, mounting occurrence of respiratory diseases, cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and rising awareness among people about the potential outbreak of airborne diseases.

Geographically, the facial/surgical mask market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global facial/surgical mask market are Honeywell International Inc., Kowa Company Ltd., 3M Company, Moldex-Metric Inc., UVEX ARBEITSSCHUTZ GmbH, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, SAS Safety Corp., Prestige Ameritech, and Dynarex Corporation.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/facial-surgical-mask-market/customize-report

More from VynZ Research

Global Aromatherapy Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global aromatherapy market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2018. Aromatherapy is an alternative therapy used for the treatment of several diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, anxiety, insomnia, wound healing, and skin-related problems. It uses aromas and aromatic oils for their healing properties. The global aromatherapy market is growing at a significant rate, due to the mounting occurrence of lifestyle associated diseases and escalating alertness about the therapeutic use of essential oils. Different products such as equipment and consumables contributed to the aromatherapy market size. The market has witnessed a high demand for consumables in the coming years due to escalating adoption of consumables for treating several diseases.

Global Ambulance Stretchers Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global ambulance stretchers market was valued at USD 640.0 million in 2018. The global ambulance stretchers market is growing at a significant rate, due to increasing accidental cases, mounting prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and surge healthcare expenditure. Different types such as into emergency stretchers and transportable stretchers contributed to the ambulance stretchers market size. The market has witnessed a high demand for transportable stretchers in the coming years due to schemes undertaken by major players for the introduction of technologically advanced products.

Global Capnography Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global capnography devices market was valued at USD 355.0 million in 2018. The market is growing due to technological upgradations being undertaken in emerged and emerging economies in capnography devices. Furthermore, extensive number of incidences pertaining to respiratory diseases and increasing initiatives being undertaken by the government authorities for the utilisation of capnography devices is another factor that are significantly contributing towards the rapid growth of global capnography devices market.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter