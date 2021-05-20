Global Facial Rejuvenation Market 2021 Demand, Business Strategies, Current Trends And Efficient Techniques, Forecast 2028||Lumenis, Candela Medical, Contura Ltd., El.En. S.p.A., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Alma Lasers, Cutera, Fotona, Galderma Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 41,369.83 million by 2028

Facial rejuvenation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 41,369.83 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 18.38% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the facial rejuvenation market report are Merz Pharma, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Cynosure, Lumenis, Candela Medical, Contura Ltd., El.En. S.p.A., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Alma Lasers, Cutera, Fotona, Galderma, Venus Concept, STRATA Skin Sciences, LUTRONIC, Sciton, Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., ALLERGAN and DAEWOONG PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Insights of the Study

Global Facial Rejuvenation Market Scope and Market Size

Facial rejuvenation market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the facial rejuvenation market is segmented into botulinum toxin (BOTOX), soft tissue fillers, micro abrasion equipment, chemical peels, topical skin care products and skin rejuvenation devices. Soft tissue fillers have further been segmented into short-term fillers, medium-term fillers and long-term fillers. Skin rejuvenation devices have further been segmented into intense pulsed light, microdermabrasion, laser-based devices and ultrasound.

The end user segment of facial rejuvenation market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, beauty centres and spa, dermatology clinics and others.

Global Facial Rejuvenation Market Drivers:

The rising R&D expenditure by companies to develop advanced treatments is amongst the important factors intensifying the growth and demand of facial rejuvenation market. In addition, the rapid change in the lifestyle of the urban population and high demand for quick results and shorter treatment durations are also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the increasing awareness and popularity regarding facial rejuvenation and deeper penetration of cosmetic products in the local markets are also enhancing the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the rapidly ageing due to lifestyle choices such as smoking cigarettes, drinking and alcohol and the increasing demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures are also one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the facial rejuvenation market. Rising awareness regarding innovative and less painful techniques will make sure high industry growth over the forecast period.

The rapid increase in the expenditure on facial rejuvenation items along with execution of international regulatory mandates for the standardization of cosmetic procedures are also offering significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Global Facial Rejuvenation Market Restraints:

However, the various side effects coupled with dermal fillers, dearth of skilled professionals and easy availability of fraudulent products will curb the growth of the facial rejuvenation market, whereas the lack of knowledge regarding product efficacy as well as the improper standardization of regulations have the potential to challenge the growth of the facial rejuvenation market

