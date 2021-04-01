Global Facial Care Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during Forecast Period 2016-2026

The rise in the disposable salary of the public, change in routine, and surge in product promotions to provide to the rising customer request are the key issues pouring the facial care market, worldwide. Further, the increasing admiration of multi-purpose products is predicted to propel market growth. The market has differentiated exponentially in current years with the promotion of various products, such as facial masks, face cream, toner, serum, and anti-age cream. Rising mindfulness concerning preserving personal looks and skincare is one of the main factors predictable to motivate the development of the worldwide facial care market. Besides, the growing use of these products among women as well as men population to maintain the health of the skin is a factor projected to support the income growth of the objective market. Various making companies are focusing on launching new products to sustain in the competitive market, which is a factor expected to make profitable chances for the target market growth. Growing commercials created mindfulness concerning obtainability and welfares related to the practice of these products, which is an added factor predictable to fuel the development of the global market.

Growth Drivers

Availability of Products from different ranges

Various offerings are available in the facial care market series from cost-effective beauty products to high-end finest cosmetics. The market development is chiefly determined by the outline of a wide variety of skincare products, counting anti-aging cream, skin toner, serum, moisturizer, BB cream, scrub, and facial mask. This has amplified the availability of differentiated products in the market to cater to varied customer needs, which, in turn, is increasing the development of the facial care industry.

Changing Lifestyle of people

The hectic existence of persons is another pouring force pushing the development of the facial care market. With the surge in pressure level and hectic work life, the request for skincare products that help release strain as well as add radiance to the skin is rising. Products such as Tata Harper aromatic stress treatment, Vitruvi facial spray, Estée Lauder stress relief eye mask have proved beneficial in alleviating stress as well as offering facial glow to the end-users. Thus, the busy routine of customers is subsequent in the high request for face products that lend freshness to the skin and, at the same time, hide signals of tiredness.

Impact of Covid -19

The Beauty and Personal Care industry has observed a deterioration in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic, but the effect is not as severe as seen in other sectors. Although discretionary outlay has reduced, the BPC market has watched a consumer behavioral shift towards safe and dependable products. Products with a lower risk of contamination due to automation and longer shelf lives helping the rationing of consumer supplies are expected to stand out shortly. Brands are also concentrating on refining their supply lines in terms of firming their E-commerce channel and offering at-home wellness products, which are highly suited in this unstable business environment. Our team is thoroughly working towards accounting for these issues in our report to provide you with up-to-date, actionable market information and estimates.

Global Facial Care Market: Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is predictable to control the facial care market and uphold its supremacy over the prediction period. This can be credited to rising requests for many facial care products such as anti-aging creams, skin whitening/ lightening creams, and other connected products among working women joined with their monetary individuality. The strong presence of top retailers of facial care products such as Kose Corp, and Johnson and Johnson, The Procter and Gamble Company, Unilever is another factor predictable to support revenue growth of the target market in this area. The facial care market in North America is likely to register significant growth due to changing lifestyles, the growing base of the working women population, and high spending ability. Besides, growing requests for premium beauty products is another factor expected to push the goal of market development in this region. The European facial care market is predicted to register considerable growth, owing to growing R&D activities, which can be credited to rising demand for mixed facial care variants.

Competitive LandscapeThe leading players in the Facial Care Market include UnileverPLC, BeiersdorfAG, Colgate-Palmolive, AvonProducts, Kao, Oriflame, Revlon Incorporation, Procter and Gamble Company, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Limited, Kose Corporation.

Recent Development:

September 2020, Unilever announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Liquid I.V., a U.S-based health-science nutrition and wellness company.

July 6, 2020, Colgate-Palmolive is repurposing its fleet of mobile dental vans and tapping into a network of food banks and school district lunch programs to distribute health and hygiene products to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2018 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia . Product/Service Segmentation By Product Type, By Distribution Channels, By Age, By Gender,By Region Key Players The leading players considered for market analysis are UnileverPLC,BeiersdorfAG,Colgate-Palmolive,AvonProducts,Kao,Oriflame,Revlon Incorporation,ProcterandGamble Company,EsteeLauder Companies Inc.,Shiseido Co. Ltd.,Johnson and Johnson Limited,Kose Corporation and many others.

By Product Type

Face Cream & Moisturizer

Anti-Aging Cream

Serum

Face Mask

Face Wash

Cleanser

Toner

Scrub

By Distribution Channels

Beauty Parlors/Salons

Multi-Brand Retail Outlets

Online Platforms

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Exclusive Retail Stores

By Age

0–1

2–25

26–40

41–55

55

By Gender

Male

Female

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

