Global Face Shield Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global face shield market is expected to grow from $2.60 billion in 2020 to $2.86 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth is mainly due to surging face shield demand during the outbreak of COVID-19 as it adds an extra level of protection from getting infected by the virus. The market is expected to reach $4.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The face shield market consists of sales of face shields and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture face shield that is worn over the face as personal protective equipment. A face shield is simply a curved plastic or Plexiglas panel attached to a band that can be worn over the face, and it should fit securely such that there is no gap between the band and forehead and extend beyond the chin. It is used by many workers in the medical, dental, and veterinary sectors to protect the facial area and associated mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth) from splashes, sprays, and spatter of body fluids. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The face shield market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the face shield market are 3M, Honeywell International, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, MSA Safety, Alpha Pro Tech, Casco Bay Molding, Lakeland Industries, Prestige Ameritech, Pyramex Safety Products, LLC, Sanax Protective Products, KARAM, Medline Industries, Inc., Gateway Safety, Inc., DUPONT Teijin Films, MCR Safety, E.D. Bullard Company, Precept, Key Surgical, Radians Inc, Protective Industrial Products, Surewerx, Crosstex, JSP Safety, FT-TEC Group, Lindstrom Group, Hexarmor, Protech Medical, National Safety Apperal, Steelbird Hi-tech India Ltd, Univet, and Dymax Corp.

The global face shield market is segmented –

1) By Type: Disposable, Reusable

2) By Material Type: Polycarbonate, Cellulose Acetate

3) By End-Use: Healthcare, Construction, Chemical, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Others

The face shield market report describes and explains the global face shield market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The face shield report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global face shield market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global face shield market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

