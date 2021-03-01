Global Face Mask Market is Forecast to Touch USD 4.38 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 5.4% During 2020 to 2026

The global face mask market has reached USD 2.86 Million in 2019 and is further projected to reach USD 4.38 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Wearing face masks is one of the new norms in almost all countries worldwide, considering the global pandemic crisis. It is being considered as an effective social norm to prevent the spread of the virus infection. Thus, the increasing demand for face masks is fueling the growth of the face mask market.

Degradation in the quality of air driving the demand for face masks

Pollution caused by coal-burning in industry, for home heating and power plants accounted for about 40% of PM2.5 exposures and lead to 4.2 Million deaths in 2019 due to stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases. Hence, raising public awareness of air quality and the burden of disease caused by air pollution is an essential step in reducing air pollution. This increased the demand for facemasks across polluted countries like China, India, the USA, and others. An N95 mask is a NIOSH-approved respirator that offers 95% protection from outdoor air pollutants. This is also approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as a surgical mask.

Get Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-face-mask-market-bwc20171/report-sample

Growth Drivers

Occurrence of Communicable Diseases

The occurrence of communicable diseases such as anthrax and influenza has intensified the development of the global face mask market. Growing anxieties concerning the defense of healthcare workers such as doctors, nurses, etc. from these transmissible diseases served as one of the major promoters for the face mask market growth. Additionally, growing airborne infections such as chickenpox and measles have fortified both large-scale and small-scale healthcare facility providers to include surgical facemasks in their offices. Rapid growth in population and urbanization has led to frequent close interpersonal contacts with other people which favors the transmission of respiratory infections. During the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, facial masks, once dedicated to specific professions, are rapidly becoming common amongst other end users.

Prevention from Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs)

One of the most important functions of a face mask is to prevent patients from picking up Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) that can be life-threatening. With the recent advancements in medicare facilities, the awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections has also increased. As per data released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30% of HAIs are surgical site infections that add a hefty amount to the hospital bill of the patient. Due to this huge amount of money that patients have to spend because of the surgical site infections, people have become more aware of the causes and prevention of HAIs. This increasing awareness regarding HAIs is fueling the growth of the global face mask in the hospital segment.

Recent Development

In Jan 2020: 3M is boosting production of face masks as demand skyrockets due to the coronavirus outbreak. 3M Expanding N95 Mask Production to 95M Per Month. 3M is increasing the production of masks at its facilities around the world.

In 2019: 3M Company recorded significant litigation-related charges of $762 million ($590 million after-tax) related to PFAS (certain perfluorinated compounds) matters and coal mine dust respirator mask lawsuits of which $214 million occurred in the fourth quarter.

Competitive landscape

Key players in the Face Mask market include- 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc, Kowa Company Ltd, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Owens & Minor Inc., Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation, Molnlycke Health Care, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd, UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH & Co., Dupont Company, Prestige Ameritech, Shiramoto Earth Co. Ltd (Hakugen Earth), Winner Medical Group Inc, Shandong Aida Medical Products Co. Ltd, Irema, VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Z Plus Disposable., Salus Products, Smilepad Hygiene India Pvt. Ltd., Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., MBL Impex Private Limited and other prominent players.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Argentina, AUAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By type and sales channel Key Players Key players for Face Mask Market includes: 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc, Kowa Company Ltd, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Owens & Minor Inc., Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation, Molnlycke Health Care, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd, UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH & Co., Dupont Company, Prestige Ameritech, Shiramoto Earth Co. Ltd (Hakugen Earth), Winner Medical Group Inc, Shandong Aida Medical Products Co. Ltd, Irema, VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Z Plus Disposable., Salus Products, Smilepad Hygiene India Pvt. Ltd., Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., MBL Impex Private Limited and other prominent players.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Hospital Mask

Industrial Mask

Dental Mask

Veterinary Mask

Cloth Mask

By Sales Channel

Pharmacy & Drugstore

Supermarket & Mall

Online Channel

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-face-mask-market-bwc20171/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: