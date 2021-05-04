Global Facade Market Size |Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025 | ROCKWOOL International A/S, FunderMax GmbH, Enclos corp, HansenGroup a/s, Aedas

Facade Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material (Glass & Metal, Concrete & Steel, Ceramic, and Wood); and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)

The global facades market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025 and account to US$ 197.3 Bn by the year 2025 from US$ 165.3 billion in 2017.

The global infrastructure & construction industry is witnessing a significant transformation in terms of investments, building materials and innovation of advanced materialized products impacting the structural aesthetics among others. The developing countries are investing substantially in order to enhance their residential and commercial infrastructures. Parallel to this factor, the builders and constructors are also opting for improved performance, low cost and durable products for the newer constructions and also for renovation works.

Key players in this market include :

ROCKWOOL International A/S

FunderMax GmbH

Enclos corp

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

HansenGroup a/s

Aedas

Ykk AP America, Inc.

Schüco International KG

National Construction Enterprises, Inc.

Bouygues SA

The latest research report on the “Facade Market– Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2025” provides a comprehensive assessment of Facade Market for the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in Facade Market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on Facade Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. Facade Market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Facade Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Facade Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Facade Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

