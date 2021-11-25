Global Fabrics Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global fabrics market is expected to grow from $165.7 billion in 2020 to $183.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.The market is expected to reach $228.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The fabrics market consists of sales of fabrics by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture fabrics, through processes such as weaving and knitting.A fabric is a cloth formed by weaving, knitting, tufting or bonding together.Fabric mills include broad woven fabric mills, narrow fabric mills, non-woven fabric mills and knit fabric mills.They are engaged in weaving fabrics, felts and narrow fabrics, and they also further finish and fabricate fabric products.Fabrics are mainly used as raw materials for manufacturing apparels and home furnishings products.The fabrics market is segmented into broadwoven fabrics; narrow fabric mills and schiffli machine embroidery; non-woven fabrics and knitted fabrics.

The fabrics market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the fabrics market are Toray Industries Inc; Luthai Textile Co Ltd; Vardhaman Group; Arvind Ltd; Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd.

The global fabrics market is segmented –

1) By Type: Non-Woven Fabrics, Knitted Fabrics, Broadwoven Fabrics, Narrow Fabric Mills and Schiffli Machine Embroidery

2) By Product: Cotton Fabric, Linen Fabric, Silk Fabric, Canvas Fabrics, Polycotton Fabric, Others

Subsegments Covered: Dyed Artificial Knitted Fibres, Dyed Cotton Knitted Fabrics, Elastomeric Yarn Knitted Fabrics, Lace Knitted Fabrics, Pile Knitted Fabrics, Dyed Synthetic Knitted Fibres, Printed Synthetic Knitted Fibres, Other Knitted Fabrics

The fabrics market report describes and explains the global fabrics market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The fabrics report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global fabrics market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global fabrics market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

