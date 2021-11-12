Global Fabrics Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global fabrics market reached a value of nearly $165,672.25 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $165,672.25 million in 2020 to $228,363.20 million in 2025 at a rate of 6.6%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing e-commerce which is expected to drive the demand for fabrics. The fabrics market is expected to grow from $228,363.20 million in 2025 to $287,942.02 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The fabrics market consists of sales of fabrics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture fabrics, through processes such as weaving and knitting. A fabric is a cloth formed by weaving, knitting, tufting, or bonding fibers together.

Some of the major players of the fabrics market are Toray Industries Inc, Reliance Industries, Shenzhou International Holdings Limited, INVISTA, Pacific Textiles

The fabrics market is segmented by type, by product, by geography.

By Type –

The fabrics market is segmented by type into

a) Non-Woven Fabrics

b) Knitted Fabrics

c) Broad woven Fabrics

d) Narrow Fabric Mills And Schiffli Machine Embroidery

By Product –

The fabrics market is segmented by product into

a) Cotton Fabrics

b) Linen Fabrics

c) Silk Fabrics

d) Canvas Fabrics

e) Polycotton Fabrics

f) Others

The fabrics market report describes and explains the global fabrics market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030.

The countries covered in the global fabrics market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global fabrics market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

