Global Faba Beans Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Faba Beans Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global faba beans market is expected to grow from $3.06 billion in 2020 to $3.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.77%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for natural and plant-based proteins. The faba beans market is expected to reach $3.47 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.19%.

The faba beans market consists of sales of faba beans. The market consists of revenue generated by establishments that are engaged in the production of faba beans. The faba bean is a common legume cultivated for its edible seeds or beans. Some varieties of faba beans are used as a source of protein for livestock. Faba beans are also widely used in the production of products such as protein powders and custom blends. The companies in the faba beans production distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

The faba beans market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the faba beans market are Prairie Fava, Unigrain, Roland Beans, Aviip Group, Alberta Pulse Growers, Stamp Seeds, Riddell Seed Co., and Pawnee Buttes Seed Inc.

The global faba beans market is segmented –

1) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

2) By End-Use: Food Processing, Animal Feed, Nutraceuticals, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Others

The faba beans market report describes and explains the global faba beans market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The faba beans report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global faba beans market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global faba beans market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

