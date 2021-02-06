Global Eye Tracking Market Strategic Outlook By Key Players Analysis GAZE INTELLIGENCE (France), gazepoint(Canada),  iMotions. (US), LC TECHNOLOGIES (US),

Global Eye Tracking Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 1687 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 25.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 274.13 million in 2018. Eye tracking is the process of measuring either the point of gaze (where one is looking) or the motion of an eye relative to the head. A device that is used to measure eye movement and eye position is known as eye tracker. The activities include the reaction of the pupil to different stimuli like where to look, what to ignore, when to blink. According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 1.7 billion people who live with some kind of vision impairment, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Global eye tracking market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of eye tracking market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Eye Tracking Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Tobii AB (Sweden), SR Research Ltd. (Canada), Seeing Machines. (Australia) EyeTracking Inc. (US) Ergoneers GmbH (Germany), Pupil Labs GmbH (Germany); PRS IN VIVO (US) and Lumen Research Ltd. (UK) BIOPAC Systems Inc. (US), EyeTech Digital Systems, Inc. (US), FOVE, Inc. (US), GAZE INTELLIGENCE (France), gazepoint(Canada), iMotions. (US), LC TECHNOLOGIES (US), Mirametrix inc. (US), Noldus Information Technology (Netherlands), Smart Eye AB. (Sweden), SMI GROUP (Germany), SR Research Ltd. (Canada)few among others.

Impact of Covid-19 in Eye Tracking Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Eye Tracking market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Segmentation: Global Eye Tracking Market

By Type

Eye Attached Tracking

Optical Tracking

Electrooculography

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Research and Consulting Services

By Application

Assistive Communication

Human Behavior

Market Research

Assistive communication

Academic research

Consumer behavior research

Usability testing

By Tracking Type

Remote

Mobile

By Vertical

IT & Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Automotive

Education

Others

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

