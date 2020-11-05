Global Eye Melanoma Drug Market Future Challenges And Industry Growth Outlook 2026 | |Pfizer Inc, Sanofi, AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Global Eye melanoma drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of the eye cancer, growing geriatric population, development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth.
Key market players in the global eye melanoma market are Merck & Co., Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Sanofi, AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, , Carl Zeiss AG, Optovue, Incorporated, Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Castle Biosciences, Inc, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Gilead Sciences, Inc and others.
Market Drivers
- Increasing prevalence of the eye cancer is the factor driving the market growth
- Rising healthcare expenditures in developing countries also acts as a driver for this market.
- Growing geriatric population can also boost the market growth
- Increasing research and development investments in the field of ocular cancer by the major players of the market is also driving the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- Lack of awareness amongst people about eye melanoma is restricting the growth of the market
- High cost of diagnostics, and surgical procedures for eye melanoma can also hamper the growth of this market
- Less number of approved drugs for eye melanoma acts as a market restraint
- Long approval time for the drugs is hindering the market growth
Segmentation: Global Eye Melanoma Drug Market
By Infected Site
- Sclera
- Retina
- Uvea
- Iris
- Choroid Layer
- Ciliary body
By Diagnosis
- Eye Exam
- Eye Ultrasound
- Angiogram
- Optical Coherence Tomography
- Biopsy
By Treatment
- Radiation Therapy
- Laser Treatment
- Photodynamic Therapy
- Cryotherapy
- Surgery
By Mechanism of Action
- Targeted drugs
- Immunotherapy drugs
By Drugs Type
- Pembrolizumab
- Ipilimumab
- Dacarbazine
- Temozolomide
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Topical
- Intravenous
- Others
By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, Provectus Company received Orphan Drug designation from the US FDA for PV-10, a small molecule oncolytic immunotherapy, for the treatment of eye melanoma including all melanoma disease affecting the eye and orbit. Intratumoral injection of small molecule oncolytic immunotherapy PV-10 can induce immunogenic cell death in solid tumors and stimulate tumor-specific reactivity in circulating T cells. Orphan Drug designation status provides benefits to the company that include seven years of market exclusivity following marketing approval, tax credits on U.S. clinical trials and waiver of certain administrative fees
- In March 2017, Aura Biosciences, Inc received Fast Track designation from the US FDA for AU-011, an investigational new molecule for the treatment of eye melanoma. This is a different class of treatment which has the tendency of selectively destroying the cancer cells using a light-activated viral nanoparticle .Currently very few treatments are available for eye melanoma, these treatments destroy the tumor cells effectively but partial or complete vision loss may occur. but AU-011 has a potential of being a safe and novel therapeutic option that can improve the outlook of the patients
