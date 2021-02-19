Global Extruded Snacks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during forecast period 2016-2026

The different routine owing to the growing acceptance of westernization and high one-use income among the customers is predictable to supplement the development of the worldwide Extruded Snacks market during the prediction period. In total, the alteration in the consumer behavior design that is the change from full-fledged meal to snacking is expected to boost the market growth. The increasing reserves by the retail industry in the growth of hypermarkets and supermarkets will be added to increase the development chances for the Extruded Snacks market. Additionally, the rising worry over preserving a healthy diet among the people is increasing the demand for low carbohydrate and 3.0low-fat foods, which, in turn, are predictable to boom the global Extruded Snacks market. The rising obligation for many multigrain snacks of high fiber and nutrient content among the millennials will surge the sales of extruded snacks during the prediction period. Besides, the hypermarkets & supermarkets are predicted to increase the on-the-go snacking trend and increase the purchases, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the Extruded Snacks market. The refining financial conditions in various areas have bound the people to opt for generic or domestic brands, thereby predictable to enlarge the global Extruded Snacks market.

Competitive Landscape

Calbee, Inc. (Japan), PepsiCo, Inc. (US), Kellogg Company (US), Campbell Soup Company (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), ITC Limited (India), Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Old Dutch Foods Inc. (US), Lorenz Snack-World (Germany) , Amica Chips S.p.A. (Italy), Universal Robina Corporation (Philippines), Balance Foods, Inc. (US), JFC International (US), Ballreich Snack Food Company (US), Barrel O’ Fun Snack Foods Co., Inc. (US), Chipita S.A.(Greece), Tropical Heat (Kenya), Griffin’s Foods Limited (New Zealand), ICA Foods International (Italy), and San Carlo (Italy).

Recent Development

In October 2019, Calbee (US) attained Warnock Food Products, Inc. to increase its presence in the US market and neighboring countries.

In October 2018, Calbee (UK) Ltd. learnt Seabrook Crisps Ltd. to enlarge its occurrence in the UK.

In May 2018, PepsiCo (US) acquired Bare Snacks, a healthy snack manufacturing company, which would help it to spread its collection in the healthy snacks section.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Extruded Snacks Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Extruded Snacks Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the Global Extruded Snacks Market based on the Type, Raw Material, Manufacturing Method, Distribution Channel and Regional.

To examine competitive developments like Type, Raw Material, Manufacturing Method, Distribution Channel and Regional within the Global Extruded Snacks Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as growth drivers.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

