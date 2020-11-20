Global Extrauterine Pregnancy Treatment Market Future Scope Including Top Players –Pfizer Inc, Bayer AG, Zydus Cadila, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V, Accord Healthcare

Extrauterine pregnancy treatment market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018.

Key data and information used while forming this report has been gathered from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. This market research report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which deals with several market dynamics.

The major market players in the global extrauterine pregnancy treatment market are Antares Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Bayer AG, Zydus Cadila, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V, Accord Healthcare, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Quad Pharma c.c, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG among others.

Global Extrauterine Pregnancy Treatment Market Scope and Market Size:

The extrauterine pregnancy treatment market is segmented on the basis of types, treatment, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel and end-users. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on types, the extrauterine pregnancy treatment market is segmented into tubal pregnancy, non-tubal ectopic pregnancy and heterotopic pregnancy

Based on treatment, the extrauterine pregnancy treatment market is segmented as medication, chemotherapy and surgery

Based on drugs, the extrauterine pregnancy treatment market is segmented as methotrexate, misoprostol and others

Based on the route of administration, the extrauterine pregnancy treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral

Based on the distribution channel, the extrauterine pregnancy treatment market is segmented as direct, online pharmacy, retailers and others

Based on end-users, the extrauterine pregnancy treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

Key Developments in the Market

In April 2019, National institute of care and excellence (NICE) published the guidelines on diagnosis and initial management of ectopic pregnancy and miscarriage. The aim of these guidelines is to improve the early diagnosis of ectopic pregnancy, and the support a women needs to limit the psychological impact of their loss.

In March 2019, Antares Pharma Inc, received Orphan Drug designation from the U.S FDA for subcutaneous methotrexate to treat ectopic pregnancy. This designation enables the company to receive financial incentives for the development of drug and 7 years of orphan drug marketing exclusivity on approval.

