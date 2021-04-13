Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market –Analysis, Top Company Profiles and Industrial Review Research 2020 – 2027| Top Players- HARMAN International, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION

Market Insights

Competitive analysis performed in the External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market report puts forth the moves of the key players in the Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and recent acquisitions. Two of the most widely used techniques namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been applied while preparing this market report. This gathered data and information is characterized very neatly with the help of most appropriate graphs, charts or tables in the whole report. In this swiftly transforming industry, market research or secondary research is the best way to collect information quickly where an excellent Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market research report is vital.

Global external cloud automotive cyber security services market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cloud- based applications in automotive industry and technological advancement and development in autonomous vehicle space are the factor for the growth of this market.

Cyber security is a security which is used to protect the data and important information from attacks and other unauthorised access. Automotive cyber security services are those which protect the data and information related to the cars. They are widely used application such as telematics system, powertrain system, infotainment system, ADAS & safety system and others. Increasing number of cloud- based application in automotive industry is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

• Increasing number of connected cars is a factor driving the market growth

• Growing support by regulatory body for vehicle data protection is also driving the market growth

• Technological advancement and development in autonomous and semi- autonomous vehicle will also propel the growth of this market

• Growing in- vehicle services connected to external cloud will also contribute as a factor for the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

• High cost of automotive cyber security will hamper the market growth

• Aggregated ecosystem along with multiple stakeholders is another factor restricting the growth of the market

Major Market Players Covered in the External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global external cloud automotive cyber security services market are HARMAN International, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Aptiv, Symantec Corporation, NXP Semiconductors., Honeywell International Inc., Trillium Secure, Inc., ESCRYPT, Vector Informatik GmbH, Karamba Security, Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd., Upstream Security Ltd., Nexor, Capgemini, Intellias Ltd., Lear Corporation., Capricode Oy, AO Kaspersky Lab., FUJITSU, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In January 2019, Singtel and Argus Cyber Security announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding so that together they can strengthen their cybersecurity abilities for Singapore’s transportation sector. This collaboration will assist the manufacturer in creating more autonomous vehicle technologies providing a secure ecosystem. This will further broaden their cyber security and solution.

• In July 2018, Capgemini announced the launch of their automotive cybersecurity offering which is specially designed so that they can increase the security in connected vehicle, IT systems and in vehicle manufacturing plants. The main aim of the launch is to help the manufacturer and suppliers so that they can detect and analyse any cybersecurity menace. This launch will solve the different cybersecurity challenges.

Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market Scope and Segments

By Security

o Endpoint Security

o Application Security

o Wireless Network Security

By Application

o Telematics System

o Infotainment System

o Powertrain System

o Body Control & Comfort System

o Communication System

o ADAS & Safety System

By Electrical Vehicle

o Battery Electric Vehicle

o Hybrid Electric Vehicle

o Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

