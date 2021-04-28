Global Explosives and Weapons Detection Systems Market was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% over the Forecast Period Owing to Growing Concerns Pertaining to Public Security, says Absolute Markets Insights

The increasing rate of terrorist and anti-social activities across the globe is anticipated to be a major factor driving the growth of global explosives and weapons detection systems market. The growing advancement in ammunition technology is leading to the development of more technologically advanced weapons. For instance, the advent of non-metallic parts of weapons which were undetectable through traditional metal detectors encouraged the introduction of inductive sensors based detection systems with enhanced capabilities to serve the purpose. These weapons use the electromagnetic fields to detect weapons and explosives. Government authorities are keen on strengthening border security in order to limit foreign attacks. The government bodies across the globe are emphasizing to upgrade the security measures for their citizens. For instance, in June 2019, the Indian government made it obligatory for 84 airports to install full-body scanners within a year. These airports include 26 hyper-sensitive airports and 58 sensitive airports, owing to increased security threats in these facilities. This is expected to influence the growth of global explosives and weapons detection systems market over the forecast period.

The government and private sectors are increasing the application of digital technology in order to boost safety and internal security. The growing initiative by the government in order to strengthen the security measures would provide an opportunity for players in the market. Additionally, the government is setting standards and is establishing a competitive environment in order to gauge the latest technology. For instance, Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA), which is a branch of the UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory and the Ministry of Defence, launched a programme titled “Finding Explosives Hidden in Electrical Items”. The programme would invite investments from the government over a period of 5 years in order to promote innovation so as to enhance the protection of people and assets. Similar initiatives by the government globally showcases potential growth opportunity for the global explosives and weapons detection systems market over the next eight years

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global explosives and weapons detection systems market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global explosives and weapons detection systems market is expected to reach US$ 18938.05 Mn by 2027 owing to increase adoption of technologically advanced systems for explosives detection systems.

On the basis of technology, tomographic EDSs segment is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to high advanced technology which is used in high levels of detection.

On the basis of end users, aviation security segment is projected to hold the largest market size. The growing cross border terrorism and increasing need for ensuring safety and security of people in aviation sector is expected to be foremost factor which drives the growth of market.

The strategic collaborations between the government authorities and private companies towards enhancement of security measures across public facilities showcases potential growth opportunities for the market growth.

Some of the players operating in the global explosives and weapons detection systems market Eye on Air, EmiTech, Inc., Multix, Chemring Group PLC, L3 Security & Detection Systems, FLIR Systems, Inc., OSI Systems, Inc., Smiths Group plc., amongst others

Global Explosives and Weapons Detection Systems Market:

By Technology

Explosives Detectors

Tomographic EDSs

X-Ray Screening Systems

IED Mitigation Devices

Metal Detectors

Vehicle and Container Screening Systems

Others

By Offerings

Product Sales & Integration

Aftersales Services (Repair & Maintenance, Refurbishment, Etc.)

Planning, Consulting & Training Services

By End Users

Aviation Security

Maritime Security

Land Transportation Security

Secured Perimeters & Buildings

Postal Security

Public Venue Security

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

