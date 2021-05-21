Global Exoskeleton Market to 2027 – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2027)

Exoskeletons are the wearable medical devices which expands the physical capabilities of the wearer. Exoskeleton includes resistant and rigid components that just a set of functional roles such as excretion, support, sensing, and protection. These devices are powered with actuators and sensors or sometimes can be passive. Exoskeletons are wearable machines which enable limb movement with amplified strength and improve the performance of the human tasks.

Rise in adoption of human augmentation in military and industrial sector is expected to boost the global exoskeleton market growth. Furthermore, increase in investments and funding for research & development is expected to propel the global exoskeleton market growth. Moreover, increase in focus of manufacturers on the development of smart technologies will have the positive impact on Global Exoskeleton Market growth.

However, government regulations and policies is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the Global Exoskeleton Market growth. Also, high product development cost will affect the growth of global exoskeleton market.

Several key operating players are listed in this report to provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape in the Exoskeleton market. The major strategies used by these players are discussed in the report to provide readers with an idea of what works & what doesn’t, in the Exoskeleton market. Individual players are analyzed in detail in the report in order to elaborate on their regional presence & product catalogue, providing a clear image of each major player operating in the global Exoskeleton market.

Global Exoskeleton Market Key Competitors

Various key competitors are discussed in this report such as ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, Rex Bionics Plc., Suit X, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Hocoma, DIH Technologies, Meditouch, and Atoun.

Global Exoskeleton Market Taxonomy

By Technology

Mobile Exoskeleton

Active Passive

Stationary Exoskeleton

Active Passive

By End User

Healthcare

Military

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

