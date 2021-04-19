2021 Chilled Poultry Market Key Trends Analysis and Strategic Analysis Forecast 2027 Players are JBH; NH Foods, Tyson Foods, JBS; Pilgrim’s; BRF; Perdue Farms; Sanderson Farms, Incorporated.; Baiada

The New Report “Chilled Poultry Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

In the 2020 to 2027 forecast period, the chilled poultry market is projected to rise at a rate of 5.40 %. The increased consumption of meat and meat products in the 2020-2027 forecast period will be a factor in the chilled poultry industry.

The increasing per capita consumption of processed meat, rising levels of disposable income of the consumer, adoption of urban lifestyle, prevalence of improved distribution channels, rising awareness among the people regarding the health benefits of the food products are some of the factors which will likely to augment the growth of the chilled poultry market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, improvement in packaging options along with growing number of development in processed meat which will further bring immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the chilled poultry market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Key Players: The major players covered in the chilled poultry report are JBH; NH Foods Ltd.; Tyson Foods, Inc.; JBS; Pilgrim’s; BRF; Perdue Farms; Sanderson Farms, Incorporated.; Baiada; Bates Turkey Farm, Inc.; AMRIT GROUP; Smithfield Foods UK.; Cargill, Incorporated.; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Cherkizovo Group PJSC; General Mills Inc.; GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.; Unilever; BIRDS EYE LIMITED; The Kroger Co.; Nestlé; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Chilled Poultry industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

o An all Chilled Poultry inclusive evaluation of the parent market

o The evolution of significant market aspects

o Industry Chilled Poultry wide investigation of market segments

o Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

o Market share evaluation

o Study of niche industrial sectors

o Tactical approaches of the market leaders

o Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

