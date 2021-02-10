Global EVOH(Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Research Report 2021
Global EVOH(Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Research
The EVOH(Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type:
- Ethylene(mol%) 29
- 29(Ethylene(mol%) 35
- 35(Ethylene(mol%) 38
- 38(Ethylene(mol%) 44
- Ethylene(mol%) 44
Segment by Application:
- Food Packaging Material
- Household Wrapping Material
- Automotive Gas Tanks
- Pipes for Floor Heating Systems
- Wall Coverings
- Other
By Company:
- Kuraray
- Nippon Gohsei
- Chang Chun Petrochemical
Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
