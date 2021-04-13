Global Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027
The global Evaporative Air Cooler for Home market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Evaporative Air Cooler for Home represent a low-cost, energy-efficient and an environmentally-friendly alternative to air conditioners. Air coolers are simple to use and cools air through the evaporation of water. Unlike conventional air conditioners, evaporative coolers require fresh air and work best with open windows and doors. They are best suited for residences, showrooms, shops, offices, especially where doors are opened and closed frequently – a major advantage over conventional air conditioners. Besides, they consume significantly less electricity and produce no emissions.
Foremost key players operating in the global Evaporative Air Cooler for Home market include:
Airgroup
SPT
Symphony (Keruilai)
Kenstar (Worldwide)
Essick
Delonghi
Aolan
Seeley International
PMI
Jinghui
Honeywell
NewAir (Luma Comfort)
Bajaj Electricals
BRIVIS
Excelair
Media
Lianchuang
Hessaire
Climate Technologies
Khaitan
Application Outline:
Residential
Commercial
Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Type Abstract
Based on the basis of the type, the Evaporative Air Cooler for Home can be segmented into:
Portable Air Coolers
Window Air Coolers
Whole House Air Coolers
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market in Major Countries
7 North America Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Report Key Audience
Evaporative Air Cooler for Home manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home
Evaporative Air Cooler for Home industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Evaporative Air Cooler for Home industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key questions answered in the report
What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?
What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?
How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?
What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?
