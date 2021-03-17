Global Europe Last Mile Delivery Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Business Strategy, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The Europe Last Mile Delivery Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Europe Last Mile Delivery market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Europe Last Mile Delivery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Europe Last Mile Delivery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Europe Last Mile Delivery market.

Last mile delivery market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 677.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2,491.8 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 16.1% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The report also includes the profiles of key Europe Last Mile Delivery companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

By Technology

Drones

Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Vehicles

Droids

Others

By Type

B2B

B2C

By Application

3C Products

Fresh Products

Others

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Europe Last Mile Delivery Market Landscape Europe Last Mile Delivery Market – Key Market Dynamics Europe Last Mile Delivery Market – Global Market Analysis Europe Last Mile Delivery Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Europe Last Mile Delivery Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Europe Last Mile Delivery Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Europe Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Europe Last Mile Delivery Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

